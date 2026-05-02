CSK vs MI  prediction: Who’ll win, Chennai Super Kings or Mumbai Indians? We asked ChatGPT

We asked Google Gemini, ChatGPT and Perplexity AI to predict tonight's match. The IPL 2026 match is Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians. The match is at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on 2 May.

Recent History All three AI tools begin with the same statistic. CSK have won 5 of their last 6 matches against MI. The most recent encounter was a 103-run thrashing at Wankhede on 23 April.

Also Read | CSK vs MI preview: Ambitious Chennai meet desperate Mumbai at Chepauk

That margin is not a close result. It signals a clear and systematic tactical edge. ChatGPT describes it as proof of "matchup superiority" for CSK over their rivals.

Sanju Samson Sanju Samson has been in devastating form this season. He has scored 304 runs at a strike rate of 169.83. He scored a century against MI in their last meeting. All three tools identify him as CSK's most dangerous weapon tonight.

Jasprit Bumrah has dismissed Samson twice this season. But, CSK's recent win against MI proves they can counter that threat.

MI’s Struggles The Mumbai Indians have just 4 points from 8 matches. Hardik Pandya has lost 4 of his last 5 games as captain. Rohit Sharma is carrying a hamstring injury and may not be fully fit.

Suryakumar Yadav has managed only 162 runs in 8 matches this season. All three tools describe MI as a side that is unable to consistently convert potential into results.

Chepauk Chepauk has changed significantly in IPL 2026. The average first innings score has risen to around 193. Pacers have taken 36 wickets here recently compared to just 15 for spinners. This shift reduces MI's reliance on spin-heavy strategies.

CSK's batting lineup, featuring Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad, is better suited to this hybrid surface. ChatGPT notes that CSK show better top-to-middle-order continuity than MI.

Dew Factor Heavy dew is expected from around the 14th over of the second innings. Both captains are likely to bowl first after winning the toss. The dew will make the ball slippery and difficult to grip.

Also Read | Hardik Pandya admits pain of fans chanting names of opposition team at Wankhede

Spinners will struggle to maintain control in the second innings. Both teams face this challenge, but CSK's deeper batting lineup gives them a stronger platform to chase.

Noor Ahmad Perplexity AI specifically highlights Noor Ahmad's impressive record. He has taken 24 wickets since 2025. That makes him a genuine wicket-taking option against MI's struggling middle order.

MI's bowling, by contrast, relies heavily on Bumrah. Their support attack has been inconsistent throughout the season.

The Verdict CSK have momentum, a settled batting lineup, home conditions, and a proven edge over MI in recent encounters. MI have injuries, poor form, and selection uncertainty. All three AI tools reach the same conclusion.