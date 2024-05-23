In an adorable viral video on Instagram, a two-year-old is seen dancing with her father on nursery rhymes. According to her mother, who posted the video on the social media platform, the toddler asks to go to “the club" every day.

The couple seemingly improvised according to the toddler's wishes, and brought “the club" to the kid at home with disco lights and a dance night.

Kirsty Rae, the mother of the 2-year-old, posted the video with the caption, “The parent hack of all parent hacks to burn some energy. Just trust me."

In the video, the kid is seen enjoying the dance with her father, who is also grooving to the rhyme.

The viral video has garnered over 1.9 million likes and over 5,000 comments.

Netizens were in awe of the little girl's dance and showered praise for the father.

“I love y'all. Cutest thing ever! Go Dad! Hype your girl up," a user commented.

Another said: “It's safe to say she gets it from her daddy."

“It's her waiting for the beat drop before she goes round and round. I know that's right baby girl," a user commented.

"It's her commitment to 'discoing' that's so sweet,' another another user.

Some users loved the concept of the home club and asked if they could be a part of it.

“If the club is open from 4:30 pm-6:30 pm and has good snacks, we would like to buy a table for 3 tomorrow. LMK (Let me know)," one user said.

While another suggested that the idea can make a good business plan. “Kid clubs actually might be a good business plan."

One user suggested that all this clubbing at this age would make her bored by the time she is in this grade.

“She is going to be sick of the club and going to bed by 8 by the time she is in third grade," the user commented.

“Just wait until she starts telling teachers and strangers that she went clubbing last night," another added.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!