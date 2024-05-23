'Cutest thing ever': 2-year-old wishes to go to 'the club' every night; netizens react to her dance with father | Watch
In an adorable viral video on Instagram, a two-year-old is seen dancing with her father on nursery rhymes. According to her mother, who posted the video on the social media platform, the toddler asks to go to “the club" every day.