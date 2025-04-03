Cyber fraud: Delhi woman gets scammed for ₹1.10 lakh over WhatsApp, shares details in viral video | Watch

Instagram user Akanksha Thakral recently shared a worrying experience on social media, warning her followers about a phone scam. Her viral video on Instagram has gained over 5 million views so far.

The social media user, who recently became a mother, revealed she had lost money and felt someone was tracking her device, forcing her to reboot her phone. What made matters worse was the response she received from the police.

The cops brushed it off as a daily occurrence. They questioned how an educated person like her could fall for such a trap.

In the video, the makeup artist from Delhi says that she received a call from Axis Bank that she needed to do her KYC. The caller was aware that she did not visit the bank.

Akanksha informs in the video that the caller also knew her branch details. She was asked to complete her KYC online. She received a WhatsApp message with a link. As she went to the link address, it seemed legitimate with a bank logo.

As soon as she entered her bank details, she lost ₹1.10 lakh. She also started getting messages from UPI apps like Paytm and PhonePe, which she did not even have an account with.

She filed a police complaint and came to know that the number she had received the call from belonged to a 70-year-old man in Bihar.

Disturbed by the experience, she posted the video to caution others. Her key message was: “Don't ever click on any link, msg spoofing is real.”

Social media reactions “Arey Didi, they keep warning loudly through the caller tune, yet you still did exactly what they warned against,” wrote one user.

“How did they know you hadn’t gone to the bank? Someone from bank may be involved???” wrote another.

One user was unhappy about the response she got on social media.

“She tries to help everyone else by sharing how she was scammed and just look at the comments of most fools,” the user wrote.

One user went ahead and declared, “Cybercrime branches are a joke in this country!”

“They shared link via whatsapp? That's the biggest red flag,” declared another. Advertisement

“Did you get your money back as per RBI guidelines?” asked one user. She replied, “Nope.”

What is SMS spoofing? SMS spoofing, also called “smishing”, is when someone sends a fake text message that looks like it’s from a trusted source. The attacker changes the sender’s name or number to trick people into believing the message is real.