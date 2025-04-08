Gurugram’s giant peanut is a ‘brutally’ honest’ take on salary hikes: ’In loving memory of...’

Gurugram's CyberHub became the unexpected host of a giant 10-foot peanut, leaving passersby amused and curious. Chayan Garg, whose LinkedIn bio describes him as a branding consultant, stumbled upon this installation, and it has since gone viral, sparking discussions on workplace compensation and expectations. The centerpiece - a massive, golden-brown peanut sculpture—was accompanied by a ‘brutally honest’ message: “In loving memory of the 'BIG' raise you were promised.”

The installation, ‘part of Naukri.com’s latest campaign’, resonates with countless professionals who have eagerly awaited salary hikes, only to be left disappointed.

"I was walking through CyberHub this Saturday when a giant peanut caught my eye. No, seriously. A 10-foot-tall peanut. And it wasn’t an early April Fools' prank. It was a brutally honest campaign by Naukri.com.

We’ve all been there, expecting a big raise, refreshing our emails constantly.

And then boom, we get peanuts. Kudos to the team for pulling this campaign off so well," Garg wrote on the networking site.

Garg’s post, which quips about the experience of refreshing emails in anticipation of a raise only to receive "peanuts," has struck a chord with LinkedIn users. The comments section is flooded with employees sharing their own salary hike woes, while others appreciate the boldness of Naukri.com’s marketing strategy.

Here's How People Reacted: A user wrote: “I hope their internal team that worked on the campaign got the 'BIG' raise they were promised.”

Another commented: "Itna mehnat karne ke baad kya mila? Moongphali." (After so much hard work, what did we get? Peanuts.)