Just as GTA 6 has left fans around the world amazed by its expansive world and detailed storyline, the upcoming game has also impressed industry professionals. Developers are reportedly in awe of the scale and technological advancements showcased by Rockstar Games' latest offering.

Cyberpunk 2 creative director Igor Sarzynski recently took to social media to share his apprehensions about releasing the next CD Projekt Red title in a world where GTA 6 has set such high expectations. Sarzynski jokingly announced that the game, currently codenamed Project Orion, had been cancelled.

Calling GTA 6 the 'single greatest artistic achievement', Sarzynski described its development as nothing short of a miracle. He also joked that the game's extraordinary scale had left developers such as himself struggling with 'depression'.

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"GTA 6-induced-open-world-game-dev-depression is real. Probably the single greatest artistic achievement in history, I mean it. Scale, density, coherence, thoughtfulness of it all, just a technological and creative miracle," wrote Sarzynski in a post on BlueSky. He added: "Cyberpunk 2 is cancelled, imma go sweep autumn leaves in my backyard now."

Cyberpunk 2 developer says upcoming game will have its own identity Although Sarzynski used humour and exaggeration to express his admiration for GTA 6, he also acknowledged that the game's achievements could make other developers nervous about how their upcoming projects would be received.

However, he maintained that Cyberpunk 2 would offer something different rather than attempting to compete directly with Rockstar's latest title.

"Seriously though, I think we're doing something of our own, with a different unique flavour," he said. "GTA is impressive in a way all great art is: It expands what is possible, a captivating vision flawlessly executed."

Naughty Dog developer compares GTA 6 to a Bugatti Veyron Sarzynski is not the only gaming industry professional to have expressed amazement at GTA 6. Michael Barclay, world design director at Naughty Dog, has also shared his thoughts on the technological advancements demonstrated by the upcoming title.

Barclay, who has previously worked on acclaimed titles such as Uncharted and The Last of Us Part 2, used an unusual comparison to convey how significant the game's technological leap appeared to him.

"I've made video games for 19 years, and GTA VI appears to me as a Bugatti Veyron would to a nervous Victorian child," Barclay wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

GTA 6 has also generated remarkable commercial expectations. According to figures released by its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, the game recorded estimated worldwide retail sales of $3.79 billion (approximately ₹35,126 crore) within its first 24 hours of release.