Business News/ News / Trends/  Daaku Maharaaj Box Office Collection Day 1: Nandamuri Balakrishna’s movie starts strong

Daaku Maharaaj Box Office Collection Day 1: Nandamuri Balakrishna’s movie starts strong

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Daaku Maharaaj, featuring Nandamuri Balakrishna, was released on January 12. The action drama follows Sitaram, a vigilante, as he battles corrupt businessman Balwant Singh Thakur, played by Bobby Deol. 

Daaku Maharaaj, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna in the title role, was released on January 12. The Telugu movie, also starring Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj and Urvashi Rautela, is an action drama directed by Bobby Kolli, also known as K. S. Ravindra.

Daaku Maharaaj’s box-office collection on Day 1 was 22.5 crore, as per rough data by Sacnilk. As per media reports, the movie was made with a budget of 100 crore.

Daaku Maharaaj story

Daaku Maharaaj, also known as Sitaram, lives a quiet life by day but turns into a vigilante at night, targeting corrupt individuals. He clashes with Balwant Singh Thakur, a ruthless businessman exploiting villagers in his cocaine operation. Sitaram’s quest to end Balwant’s tyranny forms the crux of the story.

Who is Nandamuri Balakrishna?

Nandamuri Balakrishna, a veteran of Telugu movies, is one of the 12 children of former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N. T. Rama Rao. N. T. Rama Rao Jr., the actor known for RRR and Devara: Part 1, is his nephew.

Balakrishna has also been an MLA in Andhra Pradesh. He has done more than 100 movies in his career.

Bobby Deol in Daaku Maharaaj

Bobby Deol made a stunning comeback to Bollywood with his portrayal of Abrar Haque in Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. His character, a mute, ruthless killer, impressed critics and viewers alike.

Since his performance in a movie directed by a Telugu director, Bobby had two big-budget South Indian releases. First, he was seen in the Tamil movie Kanguva as the negative lead opposite Suriya. Next, he is Balwant Singh Thakur, the villain against Nandamuri Balakrishna in Daaku Maharaaj.

This year, he will be a part of a Telugu movie, Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit, a Tamil movie, Thalapathy 69, a Tamil-Telugu film, Vikram 2. In 2026, he will have a Telugu release, Dragon.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak, spinning the digital news scene since 2012, crafts trendy articles for LiveMint.
