Daddy Pig completes London Marathon for Deaf Children’s Charity in 5 Hours 51 Minutes. Internet is impressed

A man dressed as Daddy Pig from Peppa Pig has completed the London Marathon in 5 hours, 51 minutes, and 53 seconds, raising money for the National Deaf Children’s Society in memory of a real‑life son named George who is partially deaf.

Man Runs 26.2 Miles in Daddy Pig Suit to Raise Money for Deaf Kids The participant wore a full Daddy Pig costume over his running gear for the entire 26.2‑mile route, a move that drew loud cheers from fans, families and media crews along the streets of London. His run was part of a wider campaign tied to the popular children’s cartoon, which recently revealed that Daddy Pig’s son, George, is mildly to moderately deaf, a storyline that mirrors challenges faced by many deaf and hard‑of‑hearing children in real life.

Advertisement

The marathon effort was organised in partnership between the TCS London Marathon, the National Deaf Children’s Society (NDCS) and the Peppa Pig franchise, which is owned by Hasbro. The charity said around 54,000 children in the UK are affected by hearing loss, and Daddy Pig’s marathon mission aimed to raise awareness and gather donations to support services such as helpline advice, local support groups and policy work for deaf youngsters and their families.

Organisers reported that Daddy Pig had a fundraising target in the tens of thousands of pounds, with money being collected through an online giving page linked to the London Marathon’s official platform. The NDCS chief executive said every pound raised could help provide guidance to parents, run specialist community programmes and push for long‑term changes in how schools, healthcare and public services support deaf children.

Advertisement

Take a look at internet reactions:

Hasbro and the Peppa Pig team added that the character’s run was meant to take the show’s inclusive message from the screen and into real‑world events so families could see themselves reflected in both the story and the marathon crowd.

Advertisement

Ahead of the main race, Daddy Pig had been pictured taking part in practice runs and appearing at the TCS Mini London Marathon earlier in the week, where children and parents joined short‑distance runs around schools and local routes. The NDCS also released special school packs themed around the character, aimed at teachers who wanted to use the marathon story to talk with pupils about hearing loss, inclusion and physical activity.

On the day, Daddy Pig’s progress was visible in the London Marathon tracker app, alongside other runners, and his vivid costume made him easy to spot on TV and live broadcasts, including segments aired by the BBC. The event organisers said they were pleased that a character loved by very young children was also helping to spotlight a less visible disability, showing how popular culture can support serious health and social causes without losing its light‑hearted tone.

Advertisement

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.