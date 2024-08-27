Dahi Handi: Mumbai's ‘Govindas’ underway, security tightened | Watch Videos

Dahi Handi: Mumbai celebrates the festival with Govindas forming human pyramids to break earthen pots filled with curd, re-enacting Lord Krishna's childhood. Many such events are backed by politicians and feature celebrities, entertainment, and hefty prizes, drawing large crowds.

Dahi Handi: India's financial capital of Mumbai is in high spirits on the occasion of Dahi Handi amid the Janmashtami festivities this year. Videos from across the city show participation in the Dahi Handi rituals across demographics.

As many as 15 govindas have been injured so far this year during Dahi Handi festival in Mumbai, ANI reported citing data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Dahi Handi is a key component of the Janmashtami festivities. During the festival, 'Govindas' or Dahi Handi participants form multi-tiered human pyramids to break 'dahi handis' (earthen pots filled with curd) suspended in the air.

The breaking of the Handi symbolises Lord Krishna's playful and mischievous nature. As the legend goes, Lord Krishna loved butter, or ‘makkhan’, and would often steal it from the pots kept in his home. Hence, he is fondly called ‘makhan chor’.

The custom has over the years developed into a significant ritual the people observe during Janmashtami. The ritual is highly popular in Maharashtra and is also known as Gopalakala.

Celebrations underway in Mumbai The Dahi Handi festival is being celebrated in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra today (August 27), to mark Krishna Janmashtami, the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, PTI reported.

Across Mumbai, handis decorated with flowers have been hoisted several feet above the ground at several housing societies, roads, junctions and public grounds. And govindas dressed in colourful attires, are seen criss-crossing parts of the metropolis in trucks, tempos, buses and two-wheelers to break the dahi handis.

Notably, Over the past years, such events have been backed by politicians in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Navi Mumbai, Kalyan, Panvel, and Thane, PTI reported. These events have also gained popularity for the presence of celebrities, entertainment programmes and hefty prize money, it added.

Hugh crowds throng to the govindas, singing and dancing to the beat of traditional drums and popular Bollywood music across streets and housing societies in the city.

Mumbai's Marathi-dominated area of Andheri, Bhandup, Dadar, Goregaon, Lalbaug, Mulund, Parel and Worli were drenched in festivities despite the rains.

Security Tightened Amid Festivities Meanwhile, police personnel have been deployed in large numbers in Mumbai for Dahi Handi festivities today, an official told PTI.

"More than 11,000 personnel have been deployed for security and maintaining law and order. All deputy police commissioners of zones and additional police commissioners of regions apart from the constabulary and inspector-level officials from police stations will be on the ground to supervise and enforce the security arrangements," he said.

Mumbai Celebrates Dahi Handi — Watch A women-led govinda undertakes breaking of the Dahi Handi in Mumbai's Dadar locality earlier today.

Celebrations are ongoing at Dadar area of Mumbai city today on August 27 on the occasion of Dahi Handi.

The Siddhivinakayak Temple in Mumbai's Prabhadevi locality organised its Dahi Handi celebration for the festival of Krishna Janmashtami.

Dahi Handi celebrations by locals began from early in the morning in Mumbai's Worli area on August 27.

