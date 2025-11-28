‘Dal ki chaat lessons…’: David Beckham gets traditional welcome in Mumbai, plays football with kids. Watch

David Beckham’s India visit has ignited excitement nationwide, as the global football icon and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador is in the country to champion children’s rights and celebrate India’s growing passion for the sport. Returning for his second India tour, Beckham has been engaging with young fans — combining star appeal with a message of empowerment.

In Mumbai, Beckham was greeted with a warm and traditional welcome — marigold garlands, an aarti and a tika on his forehead. Delighted by the gesture, he even picked up a quirky cultural takeaway along the way.

Also Read | England legend David Beckham knighted for services to sport and charity

“So touched by everyone’s kindness… Thank you for my traditional welcome and Dal Ki Chaat lessons. Making some beautiful memories in Mumbai,” he wrote on Instagram, sharing glimpses from the visit.

During his trip, Beckham met children and adolescents supported by UNICEF and local community programmes, advocating for equal opportunities and inclusion for every child. At the Cooperage Football Ground in South Mumbai, he joined youngsters trained by the Oscar Foundation — an organisation that uses football to teach life skills — for a friendly game. He also interacted with them about their aspirations, challenges and progress.

“I am humbled by the drive, resilience and passion of the children and young people I met today,” Beckham said in a UNICEF statement. “They are fighting for change at an early age and having a say in their future. Their journey is a reminder that we must continue investing in children and young people.”