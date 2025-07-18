Dalit woman shares her dating experience with extreme caste discrimination: ‘I’m someone to sleep with, not to marry’

In a recent online post, a young Dalit woman shared her journey of dating while facing caste-based discrimination. Although she entered the dating world with hope and confidence, her experiences revealed how deeply caste still affects relationships in modern Indian society.

Advertisement

According to her Reddit post, men initially seemed interested in and appreciated her intelligence and independence. However, their behaviour often changed the moment they found out her caste.

Many would stop contacting her or use excuses like family pressure to end things. Even close relationships fell apart once things became serious.

“‘It’s not you,’ they’d say. ‘But our families would never accept it.’ Or worse: ‘You deserve someone who won’t have to fight this hard’,” the Reddit user wrote.

According to her, men often made comments such as “You don’t look like a Dalit”. They even treated her as a sexual object rather than a partner.

“I’ve been told that Dalit women are "wild," "great in bed," "more open-minded." I’ve been fetishised more times than I can count. To them, I’m exciting, a break from the norm. I’m someone to sleep with, not someone to marry,” she wrote.

Advertisement

Also Read | UP horror! Deaf and mute minor Dalit girl raped in Rampur

“I’ve begun to feel like I’m part of a private ritual that savarna men go through before they settle down with someone from their own caste. I’m the hidden phase they never speak of: the shame wrapped in lust,” she added.

In many cases, her achievements were dismissed. People assumed she had succeeded only through caste-based reservations.

“I’ve worked incredibly hard to be where I am. I’ve studied, built a career, supported myself. But even then, it’s not enough,” the poster wrote.

She also faced microaggressions, including offensive jokes and subtle insults. Many men tried to guess her caste through questions about her surname or hometown. They would withdraw interest once they found out the truth.

Over time, this repeated rejection and emotional burden made her feel that love was not meant for people like her. She eventually decided to stop dating altogether.

Advertisement

“Not because I stopped believing in love, but because I couldn’t keep subjecting myself to this cycle of fetish, rejection, erasure, and pain. I couldn't keep being someone's experiment, someone's thrill, someone's secret,” the post said.

The woman ended her message with a note of strength and solidarity. She encouraged other Dalit women to value themselves.

“We are not disposable. We are not secret histories in someone else’s life,” she concluded.

Social media reaction Reddit users reacted. Many of them shared similar stories.

“In a relationship with the most beautiful and understanding girl for 10 years. And her parents are not agreeing to marriage. Because I belong to a caste which falls under DALIT,” wrote one user.

Advertisement

Another wrote, “Finally, I'm glad someone said this. I'm a Dalit Man and I have some very similar experiences. I always thought that this was a problem only occuring to me.”