Dangerous stunts for Instagram reel! Pune teen hangs from edge of building holding hand of another; Triggers outrage

The viral video portrays reckless behavior, fueled by the desire for online attention, highlights the critical need for responsible use of social media and the prioritization of safety above the pursuit of viral fame.

Written By Arshdeep kaur
First Published10:24 PM IST
In the viral clip, the teen girl was seen hanging from the edge of a building with the support of a boy who held onto her hand from atop
In the viral clip, the teen girl was seen hanging from the edge of a building with the support of a boy who held onto her hand from atop(Screengrab)

In a bid to film an Instagram reel, two Pune teenagers risked their lives by pulling off a dangerous stunt. The video of the teens attempting the stunt is now going viral on social media, triggering outrage among netizens, who also urged police officials to "arrest" them.

In the viral clip, the teen girl was seen hanging from the edge of a building with the support of a boy who held onto her hand from atop. The building seemed like a remain of a historical fort. While another one of their friends was seen filming the reel.

Enraged netizens tagged police officials in the comments section of the post on X, and said, "Should take strict action against this type of life threatening stunt just to create reel."

"Punekars doing life threatening stunt just to create reel. God knows what is going wrong with the teen crowd of Pune. India is definitely not for beginners," a social media user commented.

“Please look into this. It's absolutely dangerous and a tragedy waiting to happen,” another commented.

“They must be jailed to set an example for others. What is this obsession for fake likes and popularity on social media?”

Another added: "Such youngsters need counseling and stringent warning for not to repeat such stunts."

"Just stupidity. Both these boys, and girl need to put behind the bars. Just do not understand which direction this generation is, heading," said another.

This reckless behavior, fueled by the desire for online attention, highlights the critical need for responsible use of social media and the prioritization of safety above the pursuit of viral fame. As conversations continue about the repercussions and teachings from this event, it acts as a vivid warning of the dangers linked to the chase for internet popularity.

