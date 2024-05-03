Kinnera Mogulaiah, renowned artist, faces financial strain after using state grant for family needs and medical expenses.

Darshanam Mogulaiah, the Padma Shri recipient renowned for revitalising the rare musical instrument 'Kinnera,' was seen labouring at a construction site near Hyderabad to make ends meet.

According to a report by Time of India, the 73-year-old artist, Kinnera Mogulaiah, spent the 1 crore in cash he received from the Telangana government on family emergencies.

"I used that money ( ₹1-crore state grant) for my children's weddings. I even bought a piece of land at Turkayamjal on the city's (Hyderabad's) outskirts. I started building a house but had to stop midway as I ran out of funds," Mogulaiah told TOI.

In addition to the 1 crore cash grant, the state also promised a 600-square yard plot in the Rangareddy district, near Hyderabad, to the artist. However, the allotment has yet to be completed, the report noted.

“One of my sons suffers from seizures. For medicines (son and myself) alone I need at least ₹7,000 a month. Then there are regular medical tests and other expenses," Mogulaiah, father to nine children, told TOI.

The issue came to light when senior journalist Sucheta Dalal shared and highlighted the struggle of the Padma Shri awardee.

Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) leader KT Rama Rao took note of the post and responded, “Thanks, Sucheta Ji for bringing this news to my attention…I will personally take care of Sri Moguliah’s family. My team @KTRoffice will reach out to him immediately."

The report further stated that the situation worsened for Mogulaiah when the state stopped a monthly honorarium of ₹10,000, leaving him puzzled about the reason. He saidg, “I have been making the rounds of govt offices and meeting public representatives for help. All respond positively but do nothing."

