Daryl Mitchell’s 137-run knock sparks meme storm as netizens panic during IND vs NZ 3rd ODI

Memes and match-winning numbers have gone hand in hand as Daryl Mitchell once again tormented India, turning the ongoing ODI series into his personal highlight reel. As India and New Zealand locked horns in the series decider at Indore on Sunday, social media erupted with jokes, comparisons and mock despair, all centred on one man — Mitchell.

On Sunday, Mitchell underlined his red-hot form with his second century of the series, producing another calm, commanding innings under pressure. Walking in after New Zealand’s shaky start, the right-hander stitched together a match-shaping 219-run stand for the fourth wicket with Glenn Phillips, effectively swinging momentum away from India. Mitchell’s knock of 137 off 131 balls featured 15 fours and three sixes before he eventually miscued a Mohammed Siraj delivery, with Kuldeep Yadav completing a neat catch.

Mitchell has been New Zealand’s most reliable batter throughout the series. He finished with 352 runs in three matches, including back-to-back hundreds. His 84 in the opening ODI in Vadodara came in a losing cause, but he followed it up with an unbeaten 131 in Rajkot to level the series, before delivering again in the decider.

Beyond the scorecards, Mitchell’s dominance has sparked a meme fest online. One user summed up Indian fans’ frustration perfectly, writing, “If you thinking Travis Head is the biggest nightmare for India then ladies and gentleman meet Daryl Mitchell.” Another joked in Hinglish, “Daryl Mitchell toh ruk hi nahi raha yaar.”

The comparisons to Australia’s Travis Head kept coming. “If there is one man India fans don’t want to see walking in, it’s Daryl Mitchell. Match after match, series after series he turns up, absorbs pressure and cooks India again — the new Travis Head in blue nightmares,” read one viral post. Others echoed the sentiment with hashtags like “#DarylMitchell is slowly becoming the new #TravisHead for India” and “Daryl Mitchell entering ‘India ke dushman’ club.”

Statistically, the fear is justified. In his last seven ODI innings against India, Mitchell has recorded scores of 130, 134, 17, 63, 84, 131 and 100 — remarkable consistency against one of the strongest bowling attacks in world cricket.