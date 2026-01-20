David Beckham breaks silence after son Brooklyn’s post: 'You have to let them make mistakes'

David Beckham has given a measured and somewhat cryptic response following his son Brooklyn Peltz Beckham’s recent lengthy social media post criticising the family.

Speaking during an appearance on CNBC’s "Squawk Box" on 20 January, the 50-year-old reflected on how social media often creates an environment where people are prone to making “mistakes”.

"I have always spoken about social media and the power of social media. For the good and for the bad," Beckham said. "The bad we've talked about with what kids can access these days, it can be dangerous."

He continued, “What I have found personally, especially with my kids as well, use it for the right reasons. I've been able to use my platform and my following for UNICEF. And it has been the biggest tool to make people aware of what’s going on around the world for children.”

“I've tried to do the same with my children, to educate them. They make mistakes, but children are allowed to make mistakes. That is how they learn. That is what I try to teach my kids. You sometimes have to let them make those mistakes as well,” Beckham added.

Massive revelations made by Brooklyn Beckham on Instagram Brooklyn Beckham has publicly acknowledged a long-running estrangement from his parents, former footballer David Beckham and fashion designer Victoria Beckham, in a detailed statement shared on Instagram on 19 January 2026.

The 26-year-old said he had kept silent for years but felt compelled to speak out after what he described as ongoing media narratives about his family that he believed were inaccurate. In his posts, Brooklyn made it clear that he does not want to reconcile with his family, asserting that he is “standing up for myself for the first time in my life”.

In his account, Brooklyn accused his parents of controlling the press around their family and prioritising public image over genuine relationships. He claimed that repeated attempts by his parents and their team to manage narratives about the Beckham family left him with “no choice but to speak for myself”.

He also alleged that they had been trying “endlessly to ruin” his marriage to his wife, actress Nicola Peltz Beckham, since before their 2022 wedding, and that such dynamics contributed to his growing desire for independence, peace and privacy.