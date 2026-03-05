David Beckham, Victoria wish son Brooklyn on 27th birthday amid family feud – ‘We love you’

David and Victoria Beckham took to Instagram to wish their estranged son, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, on his 27th birthday on Wednesday, March 4. They shared pictures of young Brooklyn on their story and said, “We love you”.

These birthday posts come after Brooklyn, in January, accused his parents of trying to sabotage his and his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham's relationship and spreading “countless lies”.

David Beckham shares throwback pics David Beckham, the former English footballer, posted two throwback photographs to his Instagram Stories for Brooklyn's birthday.

In the first picture, David and Victoria smiled for the camera in a swimming pool while a young Brooklyn beamed in the middle.

“We love you x,” David added, tagging Victoria. “27 Today,” the former professional soccer player wrote, adding a teary-eyed smiling emoji.

David Beckham's IG story

In the second black and white image, a slightly older Brooklyn can be seen posing with his dad. David wrote, “Happy Birthday Bust,” with a pink heart emoji.

“Love you x,” he added, again tagging Victoria.

David Beckham's IG story

Victoria also shared two birthday messages for Brooklyn on her Instagram Stories, resharing one of the same pool photos David posted.

“Happy birthday Brooklyn, we love you so much,” she wrote, adding a red heart emoji.

She also shared another black and white image of herself and her then-infant son, writing, “Happy 27th birthday Brooklyn, I love you so much,” alongside multiple red heart emojis.

Victoria Beckham's IG story

Victoria had shared the same picture for Brooklyn's birthday last year.

Notably, neither David nor Victoria tagged Brooklyn in their Instagram stories.

Nicola Peltz surprises Brooklyn Nicola's surprise consisted of a box of pink doughnuts arranged to spell out the message: “Happy Birthday, Brooklyn". She had decorated the room with golden balloons and had got flowers and gifts for her husband.

In a heartfelt birthday post for Brooklyn, Nicola wrote, “happy birthday baby 🎂🩷 i hope all your dreams and wishes come true! you light up every room you walk into and anyone who knows you loves you 🥹 you’re the most special human and i love being your wife. i love you i love you i love you.”

Beckham family feud In January this year, Brooklyn Beckham made a series of explosive and deeply personal allegations against his famous parents, laying bare what he described as years of emotional distress and family conflict.

Brooklyn alleged that his mother, Victoria, disrupted his first dance with wife Nicola at their 2022 wedding in Palm Beach, Florida. He said that the moment, planned weeks in advance as a romantic dance with his bride, was unexpectedly overtaken when his mother joined him on stage instead.

The wedding dance allegation was only one of several serious claims Brooklyn made while explaining the rift with his family. He alleged that Nicola has been “consistently disrespected” by the Beckhams, despite repeated efforts to maintain harmony.

“I’m not being controlled. I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life,” he wrote, pushing back against speculation that Nicola influences his decisions.

David and Victoria Beckham have not publicly responded to Brooklyn’s latest statements. Sources close to the family have previously maintained that efforts have been made to repair the relationship and that the situation is not beyond resolution.