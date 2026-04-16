David Payne ruled out of IPL 2026 with ankle injury; SRH pace crisis deepens

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have suffered yet another blow to their bowling attack with England seamer David Payne being ruled out of the remainder of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 due to an ankle injury. The repeated injuries have tested SRH’s squad depth early in the season. Earlier, England all-rounder Brydon Carse was also sidelined with a hand injury sustained during a net session at the start of the season.
The left-arm pacer, who was brought in as a replacement for Australian quick Jack Edwards (out with a foot injury), managed just two appearances for SRH before the setback. In those matches, Payne conceded 70 runs while picking up two wickets, 2/35 in three overs against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and 0/35 in two overs against Kolkata Knight Riders.
This latest injury adds to SRH’s growing list of pace concerns. Just days ago, England all-rounder Brydon Carse was also ruled out with a hand injury sustained during a net session at the start of the season. Carse did not feature in a single game for the franchise, prompting SRH to sign Sri Lankan left-armer Dilshan Madushanka as his replacement.
Amid the injury worries, there is some positive news for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Pat Cummins has received clearance to rejoin the squad after undergoing scans on his back in Sydney. The Australian fast bowler is yet to play this season but could make his much-awaited return against the Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on April 25.
In Cummins’ absence, wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has been leading the side. The team showed fighting spirit in their previous outing, defeating Rajasthan Royals with impressive performances from uncapped Indian pacers Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain, who each claimed four wickets.
SRH currently sit fourth on the IPL 2026 points table with two wins from five matches. They are tied on four points with four other teams, but hold a superior net run rate of +0.576.
Sunrisers Hyderabad will now look to build momentum as they prepare to host Chennai Super Kings in their next fixture at home in Hyderabad on Saturday. With multiple pace options unavailable, the management will rely heavily on their spin department and the emerging Indian fast bowlers to deliver.