Day 3 of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding celebrations: What’s in store for March 3?
Guests at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration receive comprehensive support services, including laundry and hairstyling. The morning starts with 'Tusker Trails' for exploring Jamnagar's green expanses in casual chic attire.
Day 3 of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations promises a mix of adventure and tradition in Jamnagar. On March 3, this grand finale splits into two main events, each unique in its setting and dress code.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message