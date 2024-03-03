Day 3 of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations promises a mix of adventure and tradition in Jamnagar. On March 3, this grand finale splits into two main events, each unique in its setting and dress code.

Guests will first blend with nature during the "Tusker Trails". Later, they'll switch to traditional Indian attire for "Hashtakshar".

View Full Image Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Industries, hugs Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, during the pre-wedding celebrations of his son Anant Ambani and Radhika in Jamnagar, Gujarat, India, March 2, 2024. Reliance Industries/Handout via REUTERS (Reliance Industries/Handout via REUTERS)

For convenience, guests will receive comprehensive support services. These include laundry, hairstyling, sari draping and makeup. It ensures guests look their best throughout. A dedicated hospitality team is also on call. They assist with any specific requirements attendees might have.

Tusker Trails

The morning starts with "Tusker Trails". Here, attendees explore Jamnagar's green expanses. This event suggests a "casual chic" dress code. It's an opportunity to enjoy the outdoors comfortably yet stylishly.

Anant Ambani earlier launched 'Vantara,' the world's biggest zoo and rehab centre, within Reliance's 3,000-acre Green Belt in Gujarat. The centre has a top-notch Elephant Rescue Centre and Hospital to help elephants at risk from hunting.

It's equipped with high-tech gear like X-ray and laser machines, a lab and an oxygen chamber. With 500 staff members, including vets and experts, they care for over 200 elephants. The elephants receive special treatments, including pools, a big jacuzzi, and clay massages.

Hashtakshar

The evening's "Hashtakshar" ceremony invites elegance. Guests will wear ethnic Indian outfits, celebrating in a more formal manner. The ceremony will take place at the newly-constructed Jamnagar Township Temple complex.

This event signifies the couple's official union in the presence of their loved ones. The temple complex, a vision of Nita Ambani, showcases India's rich traditions. It features detailed carvings, sculptures and fresco-style paintings, echoing centuries of artistic heritage.

Celebrations so far

The pre-wedding bash began with a bang. Singer Rihanna performed specially for the guests on the first day. The second day's "A Walk on the Wildside" theme took everyone to the Ambanis' animal rescue centre. It included a variety of local activities, blending entertainment with a touch of the wild.

Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan earlier performed at the pre-wedding celebration.

