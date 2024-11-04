Daylight Saving 2024: US returns to standard time. What is DST and what is its purpose?

Daylight Saving Time which began on 10 March 2024, ended on November 3 with the US returning to standard time.

Livemint
Published4 Nov 2024, 12:56 PM IST
Daylight Saving 2024: Its effectiveness in saving energy is debated.
Daylight Saving 2024: Its effectiveness in saving energy is debated.(Pexels)

Daylight Saving 2024: The United States returned to standard time on Sunday, November 3, at 2:00 am. The Daylight Saving Timing (DST) began on March 10 this year.

During the start of DST, clocks were set forward by one hour at 2:00 a.m., advancing to 3:00 a.m. This adjustment, often called “spring forward”, and is aimed at extending evening daylight during the warmer months, making outdoor activities more accessible in the evenings.

The shift to “fall back” provides an extra hour of morning sunlight, though it means earlier sunsets as we approach winter, aligning with the changing daylight hours in autumn and winter.

Notably, not all regions in the US observe DST.

States and territories like Hawaii and most of Arizona, excluding the Navajo Nation, remain on standard time throughout the year.

Additionally, some US territories, including Puerto Rico, Guam, and the Virgin Islands, also do not observe DST, due to their more consistent daylight hours year-round.

What is the purpose of Daylight Saving Time?

DST was introduced as a way to save energy by maximizing daylight during waking hours. It gained widespread adoption in the US during World War I and later in World War II, eventually becoming more standardized in 1966 with the Uniform Time Act.

The primary goal was to reduce the need for artificial lighting in the evenings, thereby conserving energy.

However, the benefits of DST remain debated. Studies indicate mixed effects, with some research questioning energy savings, due to the increased use of air conditioning and other factors.

Additionally, changes in daylight timing have been associated with disruptions in sleep, potential health impacts, and initial confusion with scheduling.

The discussion around DST continues, with some advocating for permanent daylight time or standard time to reduce the twice-yearly clock changes, citing potential health and productivity benefits.

First Published:4 Nov 2024, 12:56 PM IST
Daylight Saving 2024: US returns to standard time. What is DST and what is its purpose?

      Popular in News

