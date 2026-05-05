DC vs CSK prediction: Who’ll win, Delhi Capitals or Chennai Super Kings? We asked ChatGPT

We asked Grok, Google Gemini, and ChatGPT to predict today's match. The IPL 2026 match is Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings. It will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The match starts at 7:30 PM tonight, 5 May.

Venue Chasing teams have won 5 of 6 matches at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in IPL 2026. Heavy dew is expected from around the 12th over of the second innings. Once dew sets in, the ball becomes slippery. Spinners lose grip and effectiveness.

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Also Read | DC vs CSK preview: 2 more points will open up IPL 2026 points table

Batting becomes significantly easier. All three AI tools agree that both captains are likely to bowl first after winning the toss. On this surface, the team chasing holds a clear structural advantage tonight.

KL Rahul All three predictions place KL Rahul at the centre of DC's batting order. He has scored 433 runs this season at an average of 54.13. He holds the highest individual score of IPL 2026, an unbeaten 152 at this exact venue.

All three tools describe this as more than a coincidence. It reflects his technical ability to dominate on this specific surface type. With short square boundaries of around 65 metres and a par score of 210 to 220, Rahul's consistency gives DC a reliable platform that CSK cannot currently match.

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Injuries All three AI tools identify CSK's injury crisis as a major factor tonight. MS Dhoni has not travelled to Delhi and has not played a single match this season. Khaleel Ahmed, Ramakrishna Ghosh and Ayush Mhatre are all ruled out.

Spencer Johnson is managing a back injury. Gemini notes that Dhoni's absence removes both finishing stability and tactical acumen in pressure situations. ChatGPT describes CSK's bowling depth as critically weakened across all phases of the game.

Pace Attack Post-storm moisture and a cooling breeze are expected to help fast bowlers early in the match. Mitchell Starc has taken 3 wickets in just two matches since returning to the side. Lungi Ngidi has been confirmed fully fit by coach Ricky Ponting. Axar Patel adds middle-overs control (strong historical record vs CSK).

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According to Grok, although Anshul Kamboj (17 wickets, Purple Cap contender, death-over specialist) is a major threat for CSK, DC’s pace resources align better with the early conditions before dew takes over.

History vs Conditions CSK lead the overall head-to-head 20-12 and hold a 6-2 record at this venue. All three tools acknowledge this. However, all three also agree that current conditions and squad availability override historical patterns in this instance.

The fresh Pitch No. 4 has never been used in IPL 2026. It offers true bounce and consistent pace, favouring batters who hit through the line. That profile suits DC's top order more than CSK's current makeshift lineup.

The unanimous AI verdict tonight is Delhi Capitals.

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About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.