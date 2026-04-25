DC vs PBKS prediction: Who’ll win, Delhi or Punjab? We asked ChatGPT to choose between KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer

We asked Google Gemini, ChatGPT, and Perplexity AI to predict today's match. The IPL 2026 match is Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings. It will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The match starts at 3:30 PM today, 25 April.

Priyansh Arya All three AI tools centre their analysis on Priyansh Arya. He is the most explosive opener in IPL 2026 right now. His strike rate of 248.24 is the highest among all regular openers this season.

Arya and Prabhsimran Singh have combined for 422 runs together. Their partnership has produced 31 fours and 31 sixes in powerplay innings.

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All three tools agree that DC's bowling cannot contain Arya early. Kuldeep Yadav is conceding at an economy of 10.00 this season.

That makes him a target for Arya in the first 6 overs. The Arun Jaitley pitch is flat and firm at the start. That suits PBKS' aggressive opening approach perfectly.

Shreyas Iyer Beyond the openers, all three AI tools highlight Shreyas Iyer as a key factor. He is averaging 52.00 with a strike rate of 182.46 this season. His numbers are better than DC’s top batter, KL Rahul's strike rate of 166.67. Iyer is not just an anchor; he scores very fast while staying at the crease.

ChatGPT notes that Iyer bridges the powerplay and middle overs brilliantly. Even if openers fail, PBKS will not collapse easily.

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DC's middle order has shown more volatility than DC's middle order. Iyer's stability is a structural advantage that DC simply lacks.

PBKS' Form All three tools give heavy weight to PBKS's current form. Punjab Kings are the only unbeaten team in IPL 2026. They have 11 points from six matches and an NRR of +1.420. DC sit 6th with 3 wins, 3 losses, and an NRR of -0.130.

Gemini notes this is a gap of 1.550 in net run rate. That shows a massive difference in how both teams are executing under pressure.

DC have lost 3 of their last 4 matches. PBKS are playing at a level roughly 15 to 20% above league average.

No Home Advantage Head-to-head at this ground stands at exactly 6-6 between the two sides. DC cannot count on a home fortress advantage here.

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Wins are split nearly equally between teams batting first and chasing at this venue. With no venue bias, current form becomes the deciding factor.

DC's Bowling All three AIs flag DC's bowling inconsistency as a major worry. Kuldeep Yadav's economy of 10.00 is well above his career average.

Arshdeep Singh is leaking runs at 9.64 economy for PBKS, too. But PBKS's explosive batting can better mask their bowling weaknesses than DC's can.

Perplexity adds that Axar Patel is bowling well at 7.95 economy. However, that alone cannot carry DC's full bowling attack in this heat.

The unanimous AI verdict today is Punjab Kings.

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About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



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