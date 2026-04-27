DC vs RCB: Virat Kohli becomes first player in history of IPL to reach 9000 runs in front of pavilion named after him

Virat Kohli became the first man on earth to complete 9000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday in a match against Delhi Capitals. having started his innings at 8989 runs, Kohli started his innings with a four straight over the bowler's (Dusmantha Chameera) head.

Kohli's 9000th run came with a single off Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel, in front of a pavilion named after him at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. In fact, it is the same venue, where it all began for the boy born in Delhi on November 5, 1988. Chasing a meagre 76 runs to win, RCB lost Jacob Bethell before Devdutt Padikkal did all the beating.

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Kohli went slow till his 9000th run, before clobbering T Natarajan for two back-to-back sixes to guide RCB home with nine wickets and 13.3 overs to spare. In fact, Kohli had earlier been the first to 6000, 7000, 8000 runs in IPL. Kohli achieved his 9000th run in his 275th match.

For the unversed, Kohli is the only player in the history of IPL to play for a single franchise all throughout. He currently has 9012 runs, following his 23 not out against Delhi Capitals. The former RCB skipper now has 1172 runs against Delhi Capitals in IPL. Kohli needed 6732 balls to break into the 9000-club in IPL.

Kohli is followed by Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma (7183), Shikhar Dhawan (6769), David Warner (6565) and KL Rahul (5580) in the all-time top run-getter's list. While Dhawan has already retired from cricket, Warner went out of favour from the IPL owners and is currently plying his trade at the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Earlier, Kohli became the first player to complete 800 fours in IPL and the third to reach 300 sixes. With his 23 not out, Kohli jumped to the fourth spot in IPL 2026 Orange Cap with 351 runs to his credit in eight games. Out of Kohli's 9000 runs in IPL, majority has come at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium - RCB's home ground in the tournament.

At the Chinnaswamy, Kohli played 99 IPL games, accumulating 3448 runs at an average of 41.04, including four hundreds and 26 fifty-plus scores.

Batters with most runs in IPL

Player Team Matches Runs HS Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bengaluru 275 9012 113 Rohit Sharma Deccan Chargers, Mumbai Indians 276 7183 109* Shikhar Dhawan Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings 221 6769 106* David Warner Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad 184 6565 126 KL Rahul Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals 153* 5580 152