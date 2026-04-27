DC vs RCB: Virat Kohli becomes first player in history of IPL to reach 9000 runs in front of pavilion named after him

Virat Kohli became the first man on earth to complete 9000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday in a match against Delhi Capitals. having started his innings at 8989 runs, Kohli started his innings with a four straight over the bowler's (Dusmantha Chameera) head.

Kohli's 9000th run came with a single off Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel, in front of a pavilion named after him at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. In fact, it is the same venue, where it all began for the boy born in Delhi on November 5, 1988. Chasing a meagre 76 runs to win, RCB lost Jacob Bethell before Devdutt Padikkal did all the beating.

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Kohli went slow till his 9000th run, before clobbering T Natarajan for two back-to-back sixes to guide RCB home with nine wickets and 13.3 overs to spare. In fact, Kohli had earlier been the first to 6000, 7000, 8000 runs in IPL. Kohli achieved his 9000th run in his 275th match.

For the unversed, Kohli is the only player in the history of IPL to play for a single franchise all throughout. He currently has 9012 runs, following his 23 not out against Delhi Capitals. The former RCB skipper now has 1172 runs against Delhi Capitals in IPL. Kohli needed 6732 balls to break into the 9000-club in IPL.

Kohli is followed by Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma (7183), Shikhar Dhawan (6769), David Warner (6565) and KL Rahul (5580) in the all-time top run-getter's list. While Dhawan has already retired from cricket, Warner went out of favour from the IPL owners and is currently plying his trade at the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

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Earlier, Kohli became the first player to complete 800 fours in IPL and the third to reach 300 sixes. With his 23 not out, Kohli jumped to the fourth spot in IPL 2026 Orange Cap with 351 runs to his credit in eight games. Out of Kohli's 9000 runs in IPL, majority has come at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium - RCB's home ground in the tournament.

At the Chinnaswamy, Kohli played 99 IPL games, accumulating 3448 runs at an average of 41.04, including four hundreds and 26 fifty-plus scores.

Batters with most runs in IPL

Player Team Matches Runs HS Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bengaluru 275 9012 113 Rohit Sharma Deccan Chargers, Mumbai Indians 276 7183 109* Shikhar Dhawan Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings 221 6769 106* David Warner Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad 184 6565 126 KL Rahul Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals 153* 5580 152

RCB consolidate 2nd spot in IPL 2026 points table With this win, RCB consolidated their second spot in the IPL 2026 points table. In eight games so far, RCB have won six and currently has 12 points, one shy of table topper Punjab Kings. They will next play Gujarat Titans on April 30 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in