Ecuadorian beauty queen and social media influencer Landy Parraga Goyburo was recently murdered at a restaurant in Quevedo City on April 28.

If this seems to be just news, the shocking part that may concern people is that she was shot dead by unidentified killers after she revealed her location via an Instagram post having 'octopus ceviche' for lunch.

Goyburo, who participated in the 2022 Miss Ecuador contest, was in Quevedo City to attend a wedding.

According to The Telegraph, the 23-year-old social media influencer was suspected of having an affair with a drug trafficker, Leandro Norero – who died during a prison riot over a year ago.

Though not confirmed, police suspect Norero's widow might have ordered the murder.

Earlier, Goyburo's name even appeared in a corruption enquiry that linked judicial officials to organised crime, added the report.

Meanwhile, the incident was caught on CCTV, where Goyburo could be seen speaking with a man at the restaurant. Soon, two gunmen approached, with one standing near the entrance and the second running towards her. The gunman reportedly shot three times to Goyburo and fled the scene. Goyburo died at the scene itself.

'Don't share real-time locations on Instagram' Though sharing the location on Instagram is not a bad practice, but doing it in real-time is, say experts. Also, the latest case has raised several questions on safety.

According to the Rape, Abuse $ Incest National Network, as quoted by LA Times, "If sharing where you are is important to you, consider waiting to tag the location until you leave."

Apart from this, University of Pittsburgh’s IT department cautions to keep personal information personal. "The more information you post, the easier it may be for someone to use that information to steal your identity, access your data, or commit other crimes such as stalking," LA Times quoted University of Pittsburgh’s IT department as saying.

