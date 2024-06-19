’Dead mouse’ in Hershey’s chocolate syrup discovered by Zepto customer, netizens say: ’New fear unlocked’

Ordering food or grocery online have its pros and cons. A person can get his or her desired food at doorstep within minutes, but at the same time also can get dead lizard or mouse in it.

A similar instance took place with a Zepto customer – Prami Sridhar – as she allegedly found a dead mouse in a bottle of Hershey’s chocolate syrup which she ordered via Zepto.

She instantly recorded the video of it and posted on the social media, that led to response from the confectionery company.

Taking to Instagram, Prami wrote, "Shocking 😮 discovery in my zepto Oder!! This is kind notice to everyone to open your 👀 eyes…"

She added, "We oderd Hershey s’chocolate syrup from zepto ,to eat with brownie cakes,we started with pouring with cakes .caughted small hair continuously.decided to open .the opening was sealed and intact .we opened and pored in disposable glass a thick and hard consistency of death rat dropped down.by washing in running water for reconformation .its a death rat😖…"

"We tried to register complain .but there is no response,3 members where tasted that syrup 2 girls have asymptomatic.one girl have fainted yesterday and got to hospital nearby.and again she was refred to another hospital for general medicine.with grace she was aldright now.and the investigation quite normal…..so guys please aware of what your eating and odering . Please do check while giving to kids…..

“This is extremely concerning and unacceptable. We worried about the health risks and the lack of quality control.”

please address this issue immediately. I demand a full investigation and

assurance that this will not happen again,” she wrote.

Following the video went viral, Hersheys wrote that they are very sorry and shared their consumer care details. The firm wrote, "Hi there, we are very sorry to see this. Please send us the UPC and manufacturing code from the bottle to consumercare@hersheys.com with the reference number 11082163 so one of our team members can assist you!"

Here are few comments: One wrote, "@hersheys go and die ......plz stop to make this fucking product.....Ban @hersheysindia @hersheys 🤬"

Another wrote, "Saas leta hu ek aur product se vishwas uth jata hai"

"New fear unlocked (sic)", a third one commented.

"Is the mouse ok?" wrote the fourth.