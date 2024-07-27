Deadpool & Wolverine Box Office Collection Day 1: Hugh Jackman-Ryan Reynold starrer earns ₹21.5 crore on Friday

Deadpool & Wolverine Box Office Collection Day 1: The Marvel Cinematic Universe's latest movie, showcasing the reunion of its two iconic superheroes, got off to a good start at the box office. The Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman movie earned an estimated ₹21.5 crore in India (net) on Friday, July 26.

Deadpool & Wolverine BO Collection Day 1 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Deadpool & Wolverine earned an estimated ₹21.5 crore in India (net) on Friday. The movie had an overall 33.32% English occupancy on the first day of its release. The total first day collection of the movie consisted of ₹11.7 crore earned from English version, ₹7.5 crore earned from Hindi version, ₹1.2 crore earned from Telugu and ₹1.1 crore earned from Tamil version.

Deadpool and Wolverine garners $3.85 million in previews Hugh Jackman's comeback as Wolverine in Deadpool's latest series seems to have created enough excitement among Marvel fans. The reason why the movie earned a whopping $3.85 million ( ₹322 crore) in domestic ticket sales in America in Thursday previews, reported Bloomberg. The movie has generated $64.8 million over on Wednesday and Thursday in the international markets, according to Bloomberg.

The reunion of stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman for the third instalment of the Deadpool franchise is likely to become one of the biggest films of the year.

About Deadpool and Wolverine The movie is doing tremendously well internationally as it became the new record holder for the Thursday preview for an R-rated movie in America. The comic book film sold an estimated $38.5 million worth of movie tickets from preview screenings Thursday.