Deadpool and Wolverine Box Office Collection Day 3: Hugh Jackman-Ryan Reynold starrer earns ₹23.2 crore

Deadpool and Wolverine Box Office Collection Day 3: The Hollywood hit, which collected a whopping 21 crore right on its first day, stars Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds, who have long played their roles as Wolverine and Deadpool, respectively.

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published29 Jul 2024, 10:37 AM IST
Deadpool and Wolverine Box Office collection Day 3:Hugh Jackman-Ryan Reynold starrer earns <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>23.2 crore
Deadpool and Wolverine Box Office collection Day 3:Hugh Jackman-Ryan Reynold starrer earns ₹23.2 crore(mint)

Deadpool and Wolverine Box Office Collection Day 3: Deadpool & Wolverine, the latest production from 20th Century Fox and Marvel, from the popular Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), brought in an estimated 23.3 crore net on July 28, three days after its release.

Also Read | Raayan Box Office Collection Day 2: Dhanush’s starrer mints ₹13.85 crore

The Hollywood hit, which collected a whopping 21 crore right on its first day, stars Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds, both of whom have long played their roles as Wolverine and Deadpool, respectively.

Deadpool and Wolverine collection

Deadpool & Wolverine earned an estimated 23.2 crore on its third day of release. The English version earned 11.63 crore, while the Hindi version raked in 9.58 crore.

The movie has also seen consecutive surges in earnings, with day two's earnings surging by 7.86 per cent.

Also Read | Deadpool & Wolverine BO Collection Day 2: Movie pulls ₹22.50 crore on Saturday

Deadpool & Wolverine occupancy

The English (3D version) version of the movie has seen the highest occupancy in Chennai, with 82%. Kochi and Bengaluru trailed behind, with 49.75% and 43.50% occupancy, respectively.

For the Hindi (2D version), Jaipur recorded the highest occupancy. Theatres were filled 22.31 per cent in the morning, 30.22 per cent in the afternoon, and 32.79 per cent in the evening.

Deadpool and Wolverine cast

While Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds stole the show, Deadpool & Wolverine has a star-studded cast that includes Emma Corin and Blake Lively. Leslie Uggams, Matthew Macfadyen, and Brianna Hildebrand are also in the cast.

Deadpool and Wolverine: International earnings

The movie is doing well internationally. It became the new record holder for the Thursday preview for an R-rated movie in America. The comic book film sold an estimated $38.5 million worth of movie tickets from preview screenings Thursday.

Also Read | From Mercenary to Millionaire: Money lessons from Deadpool & Wolverine

The movie is likely to revive the Marvel business, which reached saturation after the release of Avengers: Endgame. Marvel is trying its best to recover from its box-office underperformance of late 2023. The superhero factory hit a record low in November with the launch of The Marvels, which opened with just $47 million.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Jul 2024, 10:37 AM IST
HomeNewsTrendsDeadpool and Wolverine Box Office Collection Day 3: Hugh Jackman-Ryan Reynold starrer earns ₹23.2 crore

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Federal Bank

    200.00
    10:38 AM | 29 JUL 2024
    1.9 (0.96%)

    Bandhan Bank

    213.65
    10:38 AM | 29 JUL 2024
    21.2 (11.02%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    179.40
    10:38 AM | 29 JUL 2024
    2.85 (1.61%)

    Bharat Electronics

    315.45
    10:38 AM | 29 JUL 2024
    5.55 (1.79%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    City Union Bank

    170.80
    10:32 AM | 29 JUL 2024
    10.95 (6.85%)

    Punjab National Bank

    127.40
    10:32 AM | 29 JUL 2024
    7.5 (6.26%)

    Eid Parry India

    828.15
    10:32 AM | 29 JUL 2024
    48.7 (6.25%)

    FDC

    533.00
    10:32 AM | 29 JUL 2024
    30.6 (6.09%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      69,834.000.00
      Chennai
      69,357.00-545.00
      Delhi
      70,379.00408.00
      Kolkata
      69,630.00136.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue