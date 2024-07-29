Deadpool and Wolverine Box Office Collection Day 3: Hugh Jackman-Ryan Reynold starrer earns ₹23.2 crore

Deadpool and Wolverine Box Office Collection Day 3: Deadpool & Wolverine, the latest production from 20th Century Fox and Marvel, from the popular Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), brought in an estimated ₹23.3 crore net on July 28, three days after its release.

The Hollywood hit, which collected a whopping ₹21 crore right on its first day, stars Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds, both of whom have long played their roles as Wolverine and Deadpool, respectively.

Deadpool and Wolverine collection Deadpool & Wolverine earned an estimated ₹23.2 crore on its third day of release. The English version earned ₹11.63 crore, while the Hindi version raked in ₹9.58 crore.

The movie has also seen consecutive surges in earnings, with day two's earnings surging by 7.86 per cent.

Deadpool & Wolverine occupancy The English (3D version) version of the movie has seen the highest occupancy in Chennai, with 82%. Kochi and Bengaluru trailed behind, with 49.75% and 43.50% occupancy, respectively.

For the Hindi (2D version), Jaipur recorded the highest occupancy. Theatres were filled 22.31 per cent in the morning, 30.22 per cent in the afternoon, and 32.79 per cent in the evening.

Deadpool and Wolverine cast While Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds stole the show, Deadpool & Wolverine has a star-studded cast that includes Emma Corin and Blake Lively. Leslie Uggams, Matthew Macfadyen, and Brianna Hildebrand are also in the cast.

Deadpool and Wolverine: International earnings The movie is doing well internationally. It became the new record holder for the Thursday preview for an R-rated movie in America. The comic book film sold an estimated $38.5 million worth of movie tickets from preview screenings Thursday.