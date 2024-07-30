Deadpool and Wolverine Box Office Collection Day 4: Deadpool & Wolverine, the latest production from 20th Century Fox and Marvel, from the popular Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), brought in a total of ₹73.65 crore, till July 30, four days after its release. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Hollywood hit, that has collected an early estimate of ₹7 crore on its fourth day, stars Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds, both of whom have long played their roles as Wolverine and Deadpool, respectively.

Deadpool and Wolverine collection Deadpool & Wolverine earned an estimated ₹22.3 crore on its third day of release. The English version earned ₹11.2 crore, while the Hindi version raked in ₹9.1 crore.

The movie has also seen consecutive surges in earnings, with day two's earnings surging by 7.86 per cent.

Deadpool & Wolverine occupancy Day 4 While the morning shows for the English (3D version) version of the movie saw a low occupancy of 9.58 per cent, theatres for the night shows were filled up to 22.49 per cent. Chennai recorded the highest occupancy, of 28.50 per cent, spread across 92 shows.

For the Hindi (3D version), Bengaluru recorded the highest occupancy. Theatres were filled 35 per cent in the night, 16 per cent in the afternoon, and 12 per cent in the evening.

Deadpool and Wolverine cast While Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds stole the show, Deadpool & Wolverine has a star-studded cast that includes Emma Corin and Blake Lively. Leslie Uggams, Matthew Macfadyen, and Brianna Hildebrand are also in the cast.

Deadpool and Wolverine: International earnings The movie is doing well internationally. It became the new record holder for the Thursday preview for an R-rated movie in America. The comic book film sold an estimated $38.5 million worth of movie tickets from preview screenings Thursday.

The movie is likely to revive the Marvel business, which reached saturation after the release of Avengers: Endgame. Marvel is trying its best to recover from its box-office underperformance of late 2023. The superhero factory hit a record low in November with the launch of The Marvels, which opened with just $47 million.

(Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk)

