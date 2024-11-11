Hello User
Business News/ News / Trends/  Deadpool And Wolverine OTT Release: When and where to watch Marvel movie featuring Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds

Livemint

The recent addition of the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies Deadpool and Wolverine marked the return of one of the most loved X-men mutants. The movie is set to be streamed on OTT platform and available for watching for free.

What is the Deadpool and Wolverine OTT release date?

Deadpool and Wolverine OTT release date is November 12. The Marvels movie will be available on OTT platform from Tuesday, and can be a must-watch for movie buffs this weekend.

Deadpool and Wolverine OTT release: Where to watch the movie?

The movie will stream on Disney+Hotstar OTT platform for free from November 12. The action fiction film has been directed by Shawn Levy. Apart from its action scenes, the movie provides the entertaining scenes between Deadpool, played by Ryan Reynolds and Wolverine, played by Hugh Jackman.

Deadpool and Wolverine available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and English

The movie will be available in different Indian languages on Disney+Hotstar. Apart from its original English version, the movie can be watched in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. To understand the story of Deadpool and Wolverine better, people can watch or review the stories of The Wolverine, released in 2013, Logan, released in 2017, and Deadpool 2. The movie also provides tiny bits of information related to the Avengers. Hence, reviewing Marvel's Avengers series before Deadpool and Wolverine can be a good idea.

About Deadpool Wolverine

The movie has been directed by Shawn Levy and is a sequel of Deadpool 2016, Deadpool 2, released in 2018. The movie stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in lead roles and marks Deadpool's entry into the MCU.

The movie's story revolves around Reynolds' character, Wade Wilson, who is trying to adjust to the routine of civilian life. However, Wade takes the identity of Deadpool and convinces Wolverine (living in another parallel universe) to accompany him and return to his universe.

