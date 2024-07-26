Deadpool & Wolverine 2024 review: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman star in ‘funny and highly entertaining’ movie, say viewers

Deadpool & Wolverine, directed by Shawn Levy, is the sequel to the 2016 and 2018 Deadpool films. This 2024 American superhero movie features characters from Marvel Comics, with Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine.

The movie was released on July 26 across India. The first public reviews were posted on social media. Let’s take a look at some of those.

“The film throws you into the action from the first moment (literally: the very first moment) and then it goes back and forth in brilliant and unexpected ways to slowly unspool the story of this insane - but oddly charming - antihero,” wrote one viewer.

“This movie is just a masterpiece. Funny and highly entertaining from beginning to end, Deadpool is the perfect blend of a comedic tone and a serious tone, being one of the funniest movies I've seen yet at times being genuinely sweet,” wrote another.

“Epic movie. The movie is funny, exciting, full of action, emotions and love equation. Just Bang on, this movie is full package of Entertainment and enjoyment,” posted one viewer.

One viewer wrote, “Funny. Sometimes long. Lighthearted jokes. Great use of cameos. A love letter to X-Men and Fantastic Four. Hugh Grant and Ryan Reynolds knocked it out of the park. It’s a great film despite any minor flaws.”

“The opening scene of Deadpool & Wolverine is a Top 3 opening scene in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe). Genuinely was wowed at how insanely awesome it was,” posted one viewer.

The movie has been released in India in Tamil and Telugu. It also has a Bollywood version.

Deadpool & Wolverine: Box office estimates Deadpool & Wolverine is projected to earn $35 million currently but might surpass $40 million ( ₹335 crore) on release day, Deadline reported. Earning over $31 million ( ₹260 crore) would place the Hollywood movie among the top nine preview nights ever.