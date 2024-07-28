Deadpool & Wolverine Box Office Collection Day 2: Hugh Jackman-Ryan Reynold starrer earns ₹22.50 crore on Saturday

Deadpool & Wolverine Box Office Collection Day 2: Deadpool & Wolverine, the newest offering from 20th Century Fox and Marvel, in the latter popular Marvel Cinematic Universe or MCU, has brought in an estimated ₹22.50 crore net in India on July 27, its second day since release.

The movie stars Hollywood biggies Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds, both of whom have long played their roles as Wolverine and Deadpool, respectively.

Deadpool & Wolverine BO Collection Day 2 As per data compiled by movie industry tracker Sacnilk, Deadpool & Wolverine earned an estimated ₹22.50 crore net in India on Saturday (July 27). It earned an estimated ₹21.5 crore on its first day of release.

Deadpool & Wolverine Occupancy Deadpool & Wolverine had an overall 41.94 per cent for English language screenings on Saturday. For 3D English shows, the movie saw 33.98 per cent occupancy during morning shows on July 27, 42.32 per cent for afternoon shows, 44.17 per cent for evening movie shows, and 47.28 per cent for night shows.

Further, for Hindi 3D shows, Deadpool & Wolverine had an overall 26.52 per cent occupancy on July 27. Theatres were filled 19.90 per cent for morning shows, 25.38 per cent for afternoon shows, 27.14 per cent for evening shows, and 33.66 per cent for night shows.

For 2D shows, Deadpool & Wolverine had an overall 47.50 per cent occupancy for English screenings on Saturday, and 24.36 per cent for Hindi screenings.

Among other languages, Tamil 3D shows saw 52.87 per cent occupancy and Telegu shows had 20.17 per cent of their seats filled on Saturday, July 27, 2024.

About Deadpool and Wolverine The movie is doing well internationally as it became the new record holder for the Thursday preview for an R-rated movie in America. The comic book film sold an estimated $38.5 million worth of movie tickets from preview screenings Thursday.