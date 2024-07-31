Deadpool & Wolverine Box Office Collection Day 5: Hugh Jackman-Ryan Reynold starrer earns ₹6.25 crore on July 30

Deadpool & Wolverine Box Office Collection Day 5: Deadpool & Wolverine, the newest offering from 20th Century Fox and Marvel, in the latter popular Marvel Cinematic Universe or MCU, has brought in an estimated ₹6.25 crore net in India on July 30, its fifth day since release.

The movie stars Hollywood biggies Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds, both of whom have long played their roles as Wolverine and Deadpool, respectively.

Deadpool & Wolverine BO Collection As per data compiled by movie industry tracker Sacnilk, Deadpool & Wolverine earned an estimated ₹6.25 crore net in India on Tuesday (July 30). It earned an estimated ₹21.5 crore on its first day of release.

Overall, the movie has earned an estimated ₹78.95 crore net in India since its Friday release on July 26.

Deadpool & Wolverine Theatre Occupancy Deadpool & Wolverine had an overall 13.55 per cent for English language screenings on Tuesday. For 3D English shows, the movie saw 8.16 per cent occupancy during morning shows, 13.06 per cent for afternoon shows, 13.06 per cent for evening movie shows, and 19.93 per cent for night shows.

Further, for Hindi 3D shows, Deadpool & Wolverine had an overall 12.66 per cent occupancy on July 30. Theatres were filled 8.22 per cent for morning shows, 14.91 per cent for afternoon shows, 11.78 per cent for evening shows, and 15.74 per cent for night shows.

For 2D shows, Deadpool & Wolverine had an overall 16.88 per cent occupancy for English screenings on Tuesday, and 10.50 per cent for Hindi screenings.

Among other languages, Tamil 3D shows saw 17.71 per cent occupancy and Telegu shows had 10.19 per cent of their seats filled on Tuesday, July 30, 2024.

About Deadpool and Wolverine The movie is doing well internationally as it became the new record holder for the Thursday preview for an R-rated movie in America. The comic book film sold an estimated $38.5 million worth of movie tickets from preview screenings Thursday.