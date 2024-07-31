Deadpool & Wolverine Box Office Collection Day 5: Hugh Jackman-Ryan Reynold starrer earns ₹6.25 crore on July 30

Deadpool & Wolverine Box Office Collection Day 5: Deadpool & Wolverine, the newest offering from 20th Century Fox and Marvel, in the latter popular Marvel Cinematic Universe or MCU, has brought in an estimated ₹6.25 crore net in India on July 30, its fifth day since release.
The movie stars Hollywood biggies Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds, both of whom have long played their roles as Wolverine and Deadpool, respectively.
As per data compiled by movie industry tracker Sacnilk, Deadpool & Wolverine earned an estimated ₹6.25 crore net in India on Tuesday (July 30). It earned an estimated ₹21.5 crore on its first day of release.
Overall, the movie has earned an estimated ₹78.95 crore net in India since its Friday release on July 26.
The movie is doing well internationally as it became the new record holder for the Thursday preview for an R-rated movie in America. The comic book film sold an estimated $38.5 million worth of movie tickets from preview screenings Thursday.
The movie is likely to revive the Marvel business which reached to its saturation after the release of Avengers: Endgame. Marvels is trying its best to come out of its box-office underperformance in late 2023. The superhero factory hit a record low in November with the launch of “The Marvels,” which opened with just $47 million.
