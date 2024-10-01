Deadpool & Wolverine OTT release India: When and where to watch Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer online?

Deadpool & Wolverine OTT release India: Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer Deadpool & Wolverine is all set for its OTT release in India. The 20th Century Fox and Marvel movie created quite a stir among the Marvel fans during its theatrical release on July 26.

This is the first Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie to star characters stemming from Disney’s acquisition of Fox broke several box office records. Notably, it is the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time and the second highest-grossing film of 2024.

Deadpool & Wolverine OTT release India: When will it be released online? Deadpool & Wolverine will begin streaming online in India begins from today, October 1.

Deadpool & Wolverine OTT release India: Where can you watch it online? Marvel fans can catch the movie on Disney + Hotstar, similar to all other MCU movies. However, the streaming platform is yet to make an official announcement.

The movie, which released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and English languages in India, is likely to be available in all these languages on the OTT platform too.

For those living outside India, the movie is available online to buy or rent on Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango.

Deadpool and Wolverine: Cast While Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds stole the show, Deadpool & Wolverine has a star-studded cast that includes Emma Corin and Blake Lively.

Leslie Uggams, Matthew Macfadyen, and Brianna Hildebrand are also in the cast.

Deadpool & Wolverine: Box Office records Days before the film arrived on streaming services, it smashed another box office record. It surpassed Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part II’s $1.312 billion worldwide haul to become the 20th highest-grossing film of all time.

According to Deadline, as September 26, Deadpool and Wolverine grossed $1.318 billion worldwide.