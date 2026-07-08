'Dear Messi, from a Cristiano Ronaldo fan': Ranveer Allahabadia's pens emotional note after Argentina's epic win

Content creator Ranveer Allahbadia, better known as BeerBiceps, has set social media abuzz after sharing a heartfelt post praising Lionel Messi following Argentina's dramatic FIFA World Cup round-of-16 victory over Egypt.

Known for openly admiring Cristiano Ronaldo, Allahbadia surprised many by putting the long-running Messi-Ronaldo rivalry aside to acknowledge the Argentina captain's match-winning influence.

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Sharing his thoughts on X, he wrote:

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What did Ranveer Allahbadia say about Messi after Argentina's win against Egypt? ⌵ Ranveer Allahbadia praised Messi in a heartfelt post, acknowledging his ability to deliver under pressure and calling him a unique talent, saying, 'There will never be another Lionel Messi.' 2 How did Argentina perform in their match against Egypt during the FIFA World Cup 2026? ⌵ Argentina staged a remarkable comeback against Egypt, overcoming a 2-0 deficit to win 3-2, with Messi playing a crucial role by assisting one goal and scoring another. 3 Why has Messi's performance against Egypt sparked discussions among football fans? ⌵ Messi's pivotal role in Argentina's dramatic comeback has reignited discussions about his legacy, especially in the context of the longstanding Messi-Ronaldo rivalry, with fans from both sides acknowledging his greatness. 4 How did Messi respond after missing a penalty in the match against Egypt? ⌵ After missing a penalty, Messi redeemed himself by providing an assist for Cristian Romero's goal and then scoring the equalizer, demonstrating his resilience and skill under pressure. 5 What was the reaction of the football community to Argentina's win over Egypt? ⌵ The football community reacted passionately, with mixed opinions; many praised Messi’s heroics while others continued the Messi-Ronaldo debate, highlighting the significance of his performance in such a critical match.

"Dear Messi, from a Cristiano Ronaldo fan ❤️

Whenever Argentina needs a miracle, you're the one who always turns up, rewriting the script and pulling off comebacks the world will never forget. Yesterday you missed a penalty, then answered it by setting up one goal and scoring another to drag your team back from 2-0 down. There will never be another Lionel Messi."

Check out the post here:

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The post quickly gained traction online. At the time of writing, it had amassed over 243,400 views and more than 6,000 likes, with football fans flooding the comments section with mixed reactions. While many praised Allahbadia for appreciating greatness beyond club or player loyalties, others continued the never-ending Messi-versus-Ronaldo debate.

Messi Leads Argentina's Stunning Fightback Allahbadia's post came after Argentina produced one of the most dramatic comebacks of the FIFA World Cup, defeating Egypt 3-2 to keep their title defence alive.

The defending champions appeared to be heading for an early exit after Egypt established a commanding 2-0 lead through goals from Yasser Ibrahim and Mostafa Ziko. Argentina's problems deepened when Lionel Messi missed a first-half penalty, leaving the South American side staring at elimination.

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However, the momentum shifted late in the contest.

Messi first delivered a precise ball that allowed Cristian Romero to head home and reduce the deficit, breathing life into Argentina's campaign. The captain then completed his own redemption in the 83rd minute by scoring the equaliser after helping build the attack, capping an emotional turnaround following his earlier penalty miss.

Enzo Fernandez Seals Historic Victory With the match heading into stoppage time, Argentina completed an extraordinary comeback.

Substitute Lautaro Martinez delivered a cross from the right deep into added time, and Enzo Fernandez met it with a powerful header in the 90+3rd minute to seal a memorable 3-2 victory and send Argentina into the quarterfinals.

The dramatic turnaround ensured Argentina's World Cup title defence remained alive after they overturned a two-goal deficit against an Egyptian side that had controlled large portions of the match.

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Also Read | What happened in Argentina vs Egypt in FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash?

Social Media Reacts Allahbadia's tribute resonated beyond the result itself, with many users highlighting how it reflected admiration for Messi's ability to deliver in crucial moments regardless of long-standing football rivalries.

Others, however, viewed the post through the lens of the enduring Messi-versus-Ronaldo debate, offering differing opinions on whether the Argentina captain's latest display further strengthened his legacy.

As Argentina advanced to the quarterfinals following one of the tournament's most remarkable comebacks, Allahbadia's message also became a talking point online, showing that even among Cristiano Ronaldo's supporters, Messi's performance was difficult to ignore.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

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