‘Death of BeerBiceps’: Ranveer Allahbadia reacts after YouTube podcast channels get hacked, ‘I’ll be back’

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps, experienced a cyber attack on his YouTube channels. On September 25, hackers took over the accounts, changing the names to include references to "Tesla" and "Trump", and deleted most of his videos.

YouTube has since removed the hacked channels, showing the message "This page isn’t available".

The attackers renamed his main channel to "@Elon.trump.tesla_live2024" and his personal one to "@Tesla.event.trump_2024." They replaced his podcasts and interviews with old streams featuring Elon Musk and Donald Trump.

Allahbadia has not formally commented on the hacking. However, on Instagram, he posted a couple of Stories to address the issue.

In a short clip, Ranveer is seen running in a jungle as he captioned it: “me after seeing that my channel got hacked”. Then, he posted another clip with a caption: “Dear YouTube fans”. In the clip, he is sitting inside a running train beside a window, apparently absorbed in deep thoughts. The song in the background says, “Main wapas aaunga (I’ll be back).”

Also Read | Javed Akhtar X account hacked; clarifies after post about Paris Olympics 2024

These updates were from his Instagram handle “ranveerallahbadia”. He also posted from his other account with the handle of “BeerBiceps”.

In one of the Instagram Stories, Ranveer posted the picture of vegan burgers and wrote, “Celebrating my two main channels being hacked with my favourite food.”

“Death of BeerBiceps met with death of diet,” he added.

In another Instagram Story, he uploaded a selfie in which his eyes were covered in a sleep mask.

“Is this the end of my YouTube career? Was nice knowing yall,” he wrote.

Supreme Court’s YouTube Channel hacked Last week, the official YouTube channel of the Supreme Court of India was taken down after it had been hacked. The channel started showing videos to promote a cryptocurrency after the hack.