Deb Mukherjee’s funeral: Rani, Kajol, Ranbir pay visit to Ayan Mukerji; full list of celebrities who attended

Deb Mukherjee, a veteran actor from a prominent film family, passed away at 83. His legacy includes notable films and a lineage featuring Bollywood stars.

Livemint
Updated15 Mar 2025, 10:58 AM IST
Advertisement
Mumbai, India - March 14, 2025: Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt at vile parle cemetery during Deb Mukherjee Indian actor Funeral in Mumbai, India, on Friday, March 14, 2025. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

Veteran actor Deb Mukherjee, father of filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, passed away on Friday, leading an outpouring of condolences from Bollywood celebrities.

As reported by ANI, Jaya Bachchan was among the first to arrive, offering comfort to Kajol, who had just lost her uncle. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, close friends of Ayan, also paid their respects, along with Karan Johar, Ashutosh Gowariker, Lalit Pandit, and Kiran Rao.

Meanwhile, several other celebrities have reached the venue to pay their tributes to Deb Mukherjee. Among them are Karan Johar, Jaya Bachchan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Salim Khan.

Advertisement

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor shoulders best friend Ayan Mukerji’s dad Deb Mukherjee’s bier at funeral

Earlier, Alia Bhatt was seen arriving at Ayan's residence for the funeral. She was dressed in white. While Ranbir was not seen visibly with Alia at the venue, Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt was with her.

Watch videos:

 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Deb Mukherjee, born in Kanpur, was part of the influential Mukherjee-Samarth family, with a legacy in the film industry spanning four generations. He was the brother of actor Joy Mukherjee and filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee, and uncle to actresses Kajol and Rani Mukerji.

Advertisement

Also Read: Deb Mukherjee, father of Ayan Mukerji, passes away at 83; funeral at 4 pm in Mumbai

He had two marriages, with his daughter Sunita being married to director Ashutosh Gowariker, and his son, Ayan, from his second marriage.

He worked in movies like Sambandh, Adhikar, Zindagi Zindagi, Haiwan, Mai Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki, Karate, Baaton Baaton Mein, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, and others.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsTrendsDeb Mukherjee’s funeral: Rani, Kajol, Ranbir pay visit to Ayan Mukerji; full list of celebrities who attended
First Published:15 Mar 2025, 10:58 AM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App