A recent viral video allegedly featuring Deekila Sherpa and Aniket Lama has sparked widespread discussions about privacy, relationships, and reality TV. The video, which surfaced on January 27, is more than five minutes long and quickly gained traction on social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter.

Deekila Sherpa and Aniket Lama became household names after appearing on MTV Splitsvilla X5. Their on-screen chemistry and dramatic relationship won them a huge fan following. The viral video leak has ignited debates on digital ethics, online shaming and privacy rights.

Also Read | Viral video: Massage parlour sets client on fire

However, their chemistry took a hit when Deekila revealed in an episode that Aniket had cheated on her in 2023 after three years of dating. This revelation intensified public curiosity about their private lives, making them a frequent topic of online discussion.

Though neither Deekila nor Aniket has officially confirmed the video’s content, it allegedly features private moments between the two. Some claim that the video had been filmed in their bedroom before they featured on MTV Splitsvilla X5.

Also Read | Udit Narayan faces backlash after kissing female fan during live show | Watch

The circumstances surrounding its leak remain unclear. While some question its authenticity and call it AI-generated, others debate the ethics of sharing such content without consent.

The Deekila Aniket viral video has divided social media users. Some have expressed support for their privacy, condemning those sharing the clip.

Deekila on Aniket Others have criticised the pair. They are calling it a publicity stunt while some are terming it a consequence of their actions. There are claims that the video has surfaced as Deekila is set to feature in MTV Roadies.

During a group discussion of MTV Roadies, Deekila was asked why she had gone back to Aniket despite him cheating on her. “Kyunki, pyar karti hoon, na, bro (Because I love him!” she replied.