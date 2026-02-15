Deepak Shenoy surprises followers with salsa dance video alongside Motley Dance Company

In a moment that surprised many from India’s finance circles, investor and Capitalmind founder Deepak Shenoy shared a lively video of himself salsa dancing with the Motley Dance Company, offering followers a glimpse into a side of his personality rarely seen outside market commentary and investment discussions.

Investor Deepak Shenoy goes viral after sharing salsa performance online The video, posted on social media earlier this week, quickly gained traction online, with viewers praising Shenoy’s enthusiasm and confidence on the dance floor. Known largely for his analytical takes on equities and macroeconomics, Shenoy appeared relaxed and fully immersed in the rhythm, dancing alongside professional performers from the Bangalore-based dance collective.

While the clip itself was light-hearted, it also reflected something Shenoy has spoken about frequently in interviews — the importance of hobbies and creative outlets away from the stress of financial markets.

According to a recent feature by The Economic Times, Shenoy considers salsa dancing one of his key stress-management practices, describing how activities outside investing help maintain emotional balance and clarity in decision-making.

Shenoy is best known as the founder and CEO of Capitalmind, an investment research and wealth management firm that has built a reputation among retail investors for data-driven strategies and transparent communication. Over nearly two decades in markets, he has appeared regularly on business television and financial panels, often advocating disciplined investing and risk awareness.

Yet, as the viral dance video suggests, his interests extend well beyond balance sheets and stock charts. In interviews, Shenoy has openly discussed returning to salsa after many years, noting that dance offers both physical activity and mental reset — a rare but increasingly recognised approach among professionals dealing with high-pressure careers.