Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have leased an apartment at Beau Monde Towers Co-operative Housing Society in Mumbai for a monthly rent of ₹7 lakh, according to Square Yards. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The apartment is located at Prabhadevi in Mumbai, which provides uninterrupted connectivity to both the Western and Central suburbs. It connects major roadways such as the Western Express Highway and the Worli-Bandra Sea Link.

This area is famous for the Siddhivinayak Temple and is close to major landmarks such as Dadar Beach and High Street Phoenix. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's apartment has a built-up area of 3,245 sq feet and a carpet area of 2,319.50 sq ft. It has three car parking spaces. The lease agreement has a tenure of 36 months and was registered in November 2024. The initial security deposit is ₹21 lakh. The lease agreement will follow a tiered structure, with the monthly rent set at ₹7 lakh for the first 18 months and ₹7.35 lakh for the next 18 months.

Apart from this rented apartment, Deepika Padukone owns a property in Beau Monde Towers. This is a premium residential property by the Ashwin Sheth Group with 2, 3, 4, and 5 BHK apartments. Her other real estate investments include a luxurious apartment in Bandra and a spacious bungalow in Alibaug.

Both Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are leading Bollywood celebrities. The couple welcomed a baby girl on September 8. Padukone is also recognised globally. She represented India as a presenter at the Oscars 2023. Her latest performance in Pathaan received widespread praise, with the film grossing Rs1,050.30 crore worldwide. Further, she was honoured with the TIME100 Impact Award for contributing to Bollywood and mental health causes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}