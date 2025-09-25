Deepika Padukone is the new brand ambassador for Nykaa; netizens say ‘super se upar wala upgrade’

Deepika Padukone is the new brand ambassador of Nykaa, and the Internet is loving it! Nykaa introduced Deepika as “a timeless beauty who has defined beauty on her own terms at every stage of life”.

“In a world that pulls women in countless directions, choosing yourself is the most beautiful act of all,” the beauty and lifestyle brand said about the new collaboration.

Deepika Padukone-Nykaa collaboration comes at a time when the actress was dropped from two major projects, including the sequel to Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit.

‘Nykaa found not just a muse, but a mirror’: About the collaboration Nykaa said that in Deepika Padukone, they found not just a muse, but a mirror.

The brand said Deepika has redefined Indian beauty on her own terms – from her debut as Shanti Priya to her fearless roles in films like Cocktail and Piku, to red carpets from Cannes to the Met Gala.

“But beyond the flashbulbs, her story is rooted in authenticity, and Deepika has embraced every chapter with grace and intention. She has never been bound by society's expectations of beauty - she has always chosen herself,” they added.

In a message to every woman, the brand and its new ambassador said, “You don't need an occasion to show up for yourself. Beauty is not about looking a certain way; it's about feeling at home in your own skin.”

Deepika Padukone on collaboration with Nykaa Deepika Padukone said that for her, the partnership reflects her personal truth. “Beauty for me has never been about the spotlight alone - it has always been about the everyday rituals and practicing them with consistency. And nobody understands this better than Nykaa.”

“Nykaa understands that beauty isn't just for the big occasions but also for the moments in between. Together we are committed to inspire millions to define beauty on their own terms,” she added.

Here's how netizens reacted: Social media users were delighted to learn about Deepika Padukone's collaboration with Nykaa, and said it was an upgrade for the brand, whose previous ambassador was actress Janhvi Kapoor.

“What a super se upar wala upgrade from Jahnvi,” a user quipped.

“Thank god it's not Janhvi,” another added.

Elated by the announcement, users said, “Ahhhhhhh this is the best news, my idol x my fave Nykaa, a collab we never thought we needed.”

“Omg she’s got the haters crying already,” said a user. Another added, “She’s an icon she’s a legend.”