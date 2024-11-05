Bollywood stars Deepika and Ranveer revealed their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, on Diwali. The name prompted backlash from social media, with users questioning its cultural significance and suggesting more traditional Hindu names.

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh introduced their newborn daughter to their friends and fans on Diwali. After sharing a picture of the newborn, the actors shared that they had named their daughter “Dua Padukone Singh." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Since then, social media users have scrutinized the couple's choice of name. While a group of users earlier questioned whether the name was inspired by the famous pop star Dua Lipa, a few users have now suggested that the Hindi alternative to the name—Prarthna—would've been a better choice.

Not only were the Bollywood couple targeted for the “Muslim" name, but they were also accused of hurting the sentiments of the religion. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Dua? Koi HINDU Naam Nahi Su'n'jha Kya....? Dua...? Why Dua ? PRARTHNA Kyu Nahi....? You Both Are HINDU, Forgotten or what? (Dia? Could you not think of a Hindu name? Dua? Why Dua? Why not Prarthna? You are both Hindu, have you forgotten?)".

"Why not prarthana and why duaa??? Why not hindi but urdu ??" another user chimed in.

“Prarthana v to rakh sakti thi. Why muslim name. Bollywood Jaan bujh kar aisa karte hain. They hr hearting the sentiments of sanatana Dharma. (You could have chosen Prarthna too. Why a Muslim name? Bollywood does it on purpose. They are hurting the sentiments of Sanatana Dharma)," another user added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Prarthna is much better than dua. just so cold hindu Deepika n ranveer," said a user.

“Keep Khan name better. Deepika, you did not get Hindu goddess name? (sic)," a user said.

“I love Deepika, but I don't like name ‘Dua’...how about ‘Durva’," another user suggested. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Lack of Hindu names? Isn't it," said a user.

However, a few of Deepika-Ranveer's fans jumped into their defence and express amusement at those questioning the choice of name.

“Seriously? Why are people getting so triggered? It's thier child, thier name, she pushed the baby out not the people commenting....grow up humans... let them live," a user said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Can't believe people are crying over the name only because it's an islamic word," another added.

“India can never grow up I swear. gawars are really fighting in the name If it's hindu or muslim seriously," said another user.

Change from convention The name marks a change from the convention, where the surnames are used according to the patriarchal system in the family. The actors have put the mother's surname ahead of the father’s in the daughter's name. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Singh has also mentioned his willingness to change his surname to Padukone in the past. In Indian society, a wife takes her husband's surname.

Dua was born on September 8 in HN Reliance Hospital, Mumbai. The couple, in a post on Instagram, had announced the birth of their daughter.