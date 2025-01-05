Deepika Padukone’s birthday: The actress, who stormed into Bollywood with a debut against Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om, turned 39 on January 5. She was last seen in Singham 3. Let’s take a look at 10 of her iconic movies available on OTT.

Love Aaj Kal Plot: Jai and Meera, a modern London couple, mutually break up for their careers but remain friends. Influenced by Veer’s love story, Jai realises he still loves Meera and returns to India, where they reunite, mirroring Veer’s happy ending with Harleen.

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh

Where to watch: JioCinema, Amazon Prime Video

Cocktail Plot: Meera, a shy Indian girl in London, befriends party girl Veronica after her husband abandons her. Both women fall for Gautam, a flirtatious playboy. Amid love triangles, heartbreak and reconciliation, Veronica realises Gautam truly loves Meera. She sacrifices her feelings and helps reunite them in India. The trio rebuilds their friendship.

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Diana Penty, Dimple Kapadia

Where to watch: JioCinema, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, Apple TV

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Plot: Naina, a shy medical student, reconnects with old friends Bunny, Avi and Aditi during a trekking trip. While Naina falls for Bunny, his desire to travel conflicts with her settled lifestyle. Years later, they reunite at Aditi’s wedding. Bunny realises his love for Naina and sacrifices his dream job to be with her, proposing marriage.

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kalki Koechlin

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Apple TV

Chennai Express Plot: Rahul, a Mumbai bachelor, reluctantly travels with his grandfather’s ashes on the Chennai Express. He helps Meenamma escape a forced marriage and gets entangled with her mafia family.

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Nikitin Dheer, Sathyaraj

Where to watch: YouTube

Piku Plot: Piku, a stressed architect, takes care of her eccentric father, Bhashkor, who obsesses over his constipation. A road trip to Kolkata with taxi driver Rana leads to personal growth, humour and unexpected bonding. Bhashkor finds peace before his sudden death, leaving Piku with cherished memories and a new friendship with Rana.

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Irrfan Khan, Jisshu Sengupta

Where to watch: SonyLiv, YouTube, Apple TV

Tamasha Plot: Ved and Tara meet in Corsica, bond over playful adventures, but Tara later rejects Ved’s reserved, monotonous self. Ved rediscovers his true identity, reignites his storytelling passion and wins Tara back, embracing his authentic, cheerful nature.

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Piyush Mishra, Javed Sheikh

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, Apple TV

Bajirao Mastani Plot: Bajirao, a Maratha Peshwa, falls for Mastani despite being married to Kashibai, sparking conflict. Betrayals, imprisonment and war lead to Bajirao and Mastani’s tragic deaths, uniting them in eternity.

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Tanvi Azmi

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Apple TV

Padmaavat Plot: In 13th-century India, Alauddin Khilji rises to power through betrayal and deceit. Obsessed with Padmavati’s beauty, he wages war on Chittor, but her sacrifice leaves him defeated and furious.

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Also Read | Top 10 Amazon Prime Video web series released in 2024

Pathaan Plot: In 2019, RAW agent Pathaan thwarts ex-agent Jim’s plan to release a deadly virus in India, saving countless lives.

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

Gehraiyaan Plot: Alisha, a yoga instructor dealing with personal struggles, begins an affair with Zain, her cousin Tia’s fiance. Their relationship leads to betrayal, tragedy and Zain’s death after a violent confrontation. Alisha eventually reconciles with her past, her father and Tia while reflecting on her choices and unresolved guilt.

Cast: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa