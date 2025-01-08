On January 8, Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to leave a message for women who became mothers in 2024.

“Mums who gave birth in 2024, remember this… When you see everyone's highlight reel at the end of the year, remember your body GREW and BIRTHED a whole human this year! NOTHING tops that,” wrote Deepika Padukone in her Instagram Story.

Deepika Padukone's Instagram Story on motherhood

Ranveer and Deepika welcomed their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, on September 8, 2024. The name describes her as the answer to their prayers. They recently made a rare public appearance at Mumbai Airport after a vacation.

Soon after giving birth to Dua, Deepika shared a Reel in her Instagram Stories. The post had a newborn baby.

“Trying to keep myself awake here, because if I sleep...My mom will take a shower, eat, clean the house and no more snuggles,” said the post.

While sharing the video, the Bollywood actress wrote, “True Story”, hinting that she could identify the struggle a new mother goes through.

Deepika and Ranveer’s new house Deepika and Ranveer’s new sea-facing quadruplex near Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat in Bandra is almost ready. A recent video shows construction nearing completion, suggesting they may soon move in.

According to Moneycontrol, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s new home, worth ₹100 crore, spans 11,266 sq ft with an additional 1,330 sq ft terrace, covering floors 16 to 19.

Kalki 2 Fans of Kalki 2898 AD are excited for its sequel, Kalki 2, but production is reportedly delayed from early 2025. It was reported that the reason may be linked to Deepika spending time with her daughter.

“I will raise my daughter myself, just the way my mom raised me," the actress said earlier.