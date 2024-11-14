Deepika Padukone, Tripti Dimri and more: THESE Bollywood celebs have invested ₹80 crore in posh Mumbai properties

Bandra, a popular tourist spot in Mumbai, is known for its luxurious properties owned by Bollywood stars. With high demand, property prices can reach 1 lakh per sq ft. Recent celebrity purchases include Sunil Shetty, Aamir Khan, and Deepika Padukone investing millions in Bandra real estate.

Livemint
Updated14 Nov 2024, 10:10 AM IST
ICICI Prudential Real Estate Investments had invested around Rs450 crore across five transactions in Mumbai, Pune and Noida for a 550,000 sq. ft portfolio, which was leased to large international tenants. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint
ICICI Prudential Real Estate Investments had invested around Rs450 crore across five transactions in Mumbai, Pune and Noida for a 550,000 sq. ft portfolio, which was leased to large international tenants. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

Bandra is one the most visited places in Mumbai for tourists, not just because of the Bandstand Promenade but also because of the lavish bungalows of Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. Apart from the two stars, Bandra is one of the prime locations for investment by several B-town celebrities. 

High demand of spaces in Bandra among celebrities has made it one of the most expensive real estate markets in Mumbai. According to a Hindustan Times report, per square feet price of Bandra properties can be as expensive as 1 lakh per sq ft.

Despite being expensive, several Bollywood celebrities have recently bought properties in Bandra. Deepika Padukone, Sunil Shetty, etc are among a few B-town celebs who have invested in Bandra's real estate market. Here is the list of Bollywood celebrities who have bought properties in the area in last one year. 

Sunil Shetty

Bollywood actor and entrepreneur, Sunil Shetty, is the recent addition in the list of Bollywood actors who have bought properties in Bandra. Sunil Shetty and his son recently purchased a property worth 8.01 crore in Khar West, Mumbai, reported Business Standard citing Square Yards.

The property was reportedly purchased in October this year with stamp duty of 40.08 lakh and a registration fee of 30,000. It covers an area of 111.52 sq m (1,200.39 sq ft).

Aamir Khan

Famous as Bollywood's Mr. Perfectionist, Aamir Khan recently bought a new property in Mumbai's Bandra. The PK actor bought a property worth 9.75 crore this year, according to SquareYards.com. The transfer deed for the 1,027 square-feet property was confirmed on 25 June this year.

Deepika Padukone

Bollywood diva, who recently embraced motherhood, invested in a Bandra property this year. Deepika's firm KA Enterprises in September purchased a 1845 sq ft apartment for 17.8 crore in Mumbai’s Bandra West area, reported Hindustan Times citing Zapkey.com. According to the report the property was worth 17.7 crore.

The apartment has been located on the 15th floor of Sagar Resham Co-operative Housing Society and is reportedly near Shah Rukh Khan's residence Mannat.

Tripti Dimri

Bollywood celebrity Tripti Dimri who has proved her mettle with movies like ‘Qala’, purchased a new property in Mumbai in June this year. The property spans around a land area of 2,226 square feet and a built-up area of 2,194 square feet, reported Economic Times citing IndexTap.com. The sale agreement was reportedly officially registered on June 3, 2024. The deal was made with a stamp duty of 70 lakh and a registration fee of 30,000.

Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan recently invested in Mumbai's real estate sector by purchasing two apartments in Mumbai's Borivali suburb for 7 crore. The two apartments are located on the 57th floor of the same tower. These two properties are located in the same building where his son Abhishek Bachchan already owned six flats, reported Business Today citing Zapkey.com.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:14 Nov 2024, 10:10 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsDeepika Padukone, Tripti Dimri and more: THESE Bollywood celebs have invested ₹80 crore in posh Mumbai properties

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    140.20
    10:14 AM | 14 NOV 2024
    0.95 (0.68%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    135.50
    10:14 AM | 14 NOV 2024
    -0.5 (-0.37%)

    Tata Motors share price

    784.50
    10:14 AM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.9 (-0.24%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    282.35
    10:14 AM | 14 NOV 2024
    0.9 (0.32%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,890.00
    09:34 AM | 14 NOV 2024
    25.55 (1.37%)
    More from 52 Week High

    P I Industries share price

    4,095.75
    09:34 AM | 14 NOV 2024
    -353.35 (-7.94%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,575.00
    09:34 AM | 14 NOV 2024
    -70.45 (-4.28%)

    SKF India share price

    4,677.15
    09:34 AM | 14 NOV 2024
    -194.8 (-4%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    6,922.25
    09:34 AM | 14 NOV 2024
    -210.85 (-2.96%)
    More from Top Losers

    Eicher Motors share price

    4,912.50
    09:34 AM | 14 NOV 2024
    323.4 (7.05%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    82.28
    09:34 AM | 14 NOV 2024
    4.13 (5.28%)

    Redington India share price

    195.75
    09:34 AM | 14 NOV 2024
    9.65 (5.19%)

    Suzlon Energy share price

    56.78
    09:34 AM | 14 NOV 2024
    2.7 (4.99%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,855.00-10.00
      Chennai
      76,861.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,013.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      76,865.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L-0.10
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.