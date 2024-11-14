Hello User
Business News/ News / Trends/  Deepika Padukone, Tripti Dimri and more: THESE Bollywood celebs have invested 80 crore in posh Mumbai properties

Deepika Padukone, Tripti Dimri and more: THESE Bollywood celebs have invested ₹80 crore in posh Mumbai properties

Livemint

Bandra, a popular tourist spot in Mumbai, is known for its luxurious properties owned by Bollywood stars. With high demand, property prices can reach 1 lakh per sq ft. Recent celebrity purchases include Sunil Shetty, Aamir Khan, and Deepika Padukone investing millions in Bandra real estate.

ICICI Prudential Real Estate Investments had invested around Rs450 crore across five transactions in Mumbai, Pune and Noida for a 550,000 sq. ft portfolio, which was leased to large international tenants. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

Bandra is one the most visited places in Mumbai for tourists, not just because of the Bandstand Promenade but also because of the lavish bungalows of Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. Apart from the two stars, Bandra is one of the prime locations for investment by several B-town celebrities.

High demand of spaces in Bandra among celebrities has made it one of the most expensive real estate markets in Mumbai. According to a Hindustan Times report, per square feet price of Bandra properties can be as expensive as 1 lakh per sq ft.

Despite being expensive, several Bollywood celebrities have recently bought properties in Bandra. Deepika Padukone, Sunil Shetty, etc are among a few B-town celebs who have invested in Bandra's real estate market. Here is the list of Bollywood celebrities who have bought properties in the area in last one year.

Sunil Shetty

Bollywood actor and entrepreneur, Sunil Shetty, is the recent addition in the list of Bollywood actors who have bought properties in Bandra. Sunil Shetty and his son recently purchased a property worth 8.01 crore in Khar West, Mumbai, reported Business Standard citing Square Yards.

The property was reportedly purchased in October this year with stamp duty of 40.08 lakh and a registration fee of 30,000. It covers an area of 111.52 sq m (1,200.39 sq ft).

Aamir Khan

Famous as Bollywood's Mr. Perfectionist, Aamir Khan recently bought a new property in Mumbai's Bandra. The PK actor bought a property worth 9.75 crore this year, according to SquareYards.com. The transfer deed for the 1,027 square-feet property was confirmed on 25 June this year.

Deepika Padukone

Bollywood diva, who recently embraced motherhood, invested in a Bandra property this year. Deepika's firm KA Enterprises in September purchased a 1845 sq ft apartment for 17.8 crore in Mumbai’s Bandra West area, reported Hindustan Times citing Zapkey.com. According to the report the property was worth 17.7 crore.

The apartment has been located on the 15th floor of Sagar Resham Co-operative Housing Society and is reportedly near Shah Rukh Khan's residence Mannat.

Tripti Dimri

Bollywood celebrity Tripti Dimri who has proved her mettle with movies like ‘Qala’, purchased a new property in Mumbai in June this year. The property spans around a land area of 2,226 square feet and a built-up area of 2,194 square feet, reported Economic Times citing IndexTap.com. The sale agreement was reportedly officially registered on June 3, 2024. The deal was made with a stamp duty of 70 lakh and a registration fee of 30,000.

Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan recently invested in Mumbai's real estate sector by purchasing two apartments in Mumbai's Borivali suburb for 7 crore. The two apartments are located on the 57th floor of the same tower. These two properties are located in the same building where his son Abhishek Bachchan already owned six flats, reported Business Today citing Zapkey.com.

