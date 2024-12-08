Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone could seen walking on the roads of Bengaluru due to traffic. The actress was walking towards the Diljeet Dosanjh's Concert.

The video was posted by Viral Bhayani with the caption,“Even Bangalore’s traffic couldn’t stop Deepika Padukone from walking into Dil-Luminati! Her arrival was the cherry on top of an already unforgettable night. Two icons together, creating memories that will stay with us forever!”

This was Padukone's first appearance after giving birth to her daughter, Dua Padukone Singh. She attended Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati concert in Bengaluru. Her pictures and videos from the concert are going viral on the internet.

She was spotted in the ‘Lover’ sweatshirt from the Dil-Luminati tour merchandise collection from Levi's. She wore a white sweatshirt and blue denim with ‘Lover’ written on it. Padukone, who was initially enjoying the concert with her friends, was later called by Dosanjh on the stage. Dosanjh appreciated her acting journey and her skincare brand 82 E. He claimed to use skincare products from her brand.

The audience erupted with cheers as Padukone arrived on the stage.

Diljit Dosanjh performed on NICE grounds at Madavara in Bengaluru on Friday. Thousands of people attended the Dil-Luminati India Tour concert. The Bengaluru Traffic Police released a traffic advisory due to the concert.

“As thousands of people are expected to attend the Dil-luminati music program organised by SAREGAMA INDIA LIMITED at the Bangalore International Exhibition Center, Madavara, Tumkur Road at 06:00 PM today, and as it is a weekend, heavy traffic is expected on Tumkur Road. Public arriving for the program is encouraged to use Public Transport," the statement said.