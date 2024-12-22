Bollywood's most celebrated actress, Deepika Padukone, began her journey as Shantipriya with Shah Rukh Khan’s Om Shanti Om (2007). In that movie, she played a dual role. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bur beginning her acting career, she was a professional model and had won hearts with her performance in several advertisements.

With multiple blockbusters in her portfolio and multiple projects underway, she has grown into one of the country's most versatile stars. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Sunday, her old commercial left the netizens buzzing in awe and they couldn't control their excitement.

According to the details, Deepika shot the commercial for a Chennai-based retailer of women’s clothing before entering Bollywood. In the ad, she can be seen donning a saree and entering a new home as a newlywedded bride.

Exploring a new life after marriage, however, she portrays that she misses her mother and their beautiful moments together. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At the end of the commercial, she is surprised by her husband when he brings his mother-in-law home. The commercial shows Deepika's simplicity when she flaunts her dimple. Diffing into more details, one can find out that this is a sequel of another ad which featured Deepika as a modern woman who hasn’t forgotten her culture and traditions.

Here's the video:

Following the video was posted on Reddit, it garnered people's attention quickly, where several commenting on it. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are a few comments: One wrote, "Just something about her in her early 20s… just so innocent and wholesome and so lively! You cannot take your eyes off her."

Another commented, "She did have a lot of innocence back then"

A third said, "Lovely and wholesome" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Even then she had a lovely indian face Beautiful features n eyes stand out Sonam n Deepika were proper indian beauties," a fourth user said.

"that smile!! ufff...i was obsessed with her in this era," wrote the fifth.