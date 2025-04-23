Mumbai actor questions Deepinder Goyal after Blinkit sends two men for ‘training’ at night during delivery

Deepinder Goyal and Blinkit have been questioned by a woman for allegedly compromising her safety by sending two men to her home late at night for delivery, allegedly for training. Acting coach Preeti Gupta took to her Instagram account and said that one of the delivery men made her feel uncomfortable.

Advertisement

Woman questions Deepinder Goyal Tagged Blinkit, Zomato and Deepinder Goyal, Gupta wrote, “@letsblinkit @Zomato @deepigoyal - we trusted you. As working women living alone, delivery felt like a lifeline-until last night.”

She continued, “Without warning, you sent two unknown men to my doorstep late at night, under the pretext of training. One of them stared at me in a way that made me deeply uncomfortable-borderline threatening. Why was he even there? Who approved this decision? You've taken zero accountability. In a country where we read about crimes against women every single day, this lack of basic safety protocols is not just careless-it's dangerous. No response. No accountability.”

Highlighting crime against women, she added, "In a country where women's safety is always at risk- this is how little we matter to you? Women's safety is not a side note. It's the bottom line. Ms Gupta further criticised Blinkit's training policies, citing a "dangerous" lapse in judgment. She claimed that despite multiple attempts to escalate the issue and requests to speak with a manager, she was instructed to wait until the next day for a response, leaving her seeking accountability."

Advertisement

See post:

Read More

Internet reacts to post Soon after she shared the post, many people appreciated her for highlighting the issue. “So happy you called this out Preeti. Hope all quick commerce folks notice this and prevent a tragedy waiting to happen,” added a user. Advertisement

Another user another, “OMG. This is absolutely dangerous.” “With you on this Preeti. Have put a complaint too. Hope @letsblinkit takes steps and show us that they really value a female’s security,” commented someone else.

Preeti also updated everyone later: “Thank you so much guys for your support and sharing and helping me raise this issue. Each one of you made me feel safe and seen and heard, THANK YOU. Like I had written. Women’s safety is not a side note. It’s the bottom line. I am overwhelmed still and figuring out next steps. Gonna keep you guys updated.”