Deepinder Goyal shares glimpse of futuristic Blinkit warehouse 'full of chocolates ' | Watch

Deepinder Goyal, the founder and CEO of Zomato - which acquired the quick commerce platform Blinkit - on Wednesday shared a fast-forward glimpse into a futuristic Blinkit warehouse on his Instagram account, writing: "Not a Chocolate Factory. Full of chocolates though."
The video, captioned "Early morning visit to a Blinkit Warehouse from the future," shows a cutting-edge facility that operates almost entirely through automation. The massive warehouse features bright orange boxes moving swiftly, picking and sorting products with impressive precision.
From storage and sorting to packing and dispatching, every step in the supply chain is streamlined with automated technology.
The video has gained massive traction on social media, sparking a wave of reactions. While many praised the level of automation in India’s warehouse sector, others highlighted the challenges faced by Blinkit workers.
One user commented: "So this is where my handling + rain charge goes."
Another wrote: "I am quite surprised to see that level of automation in Indian warehouses. Wow 😍. Great job!"
A third user asked: "Which metric are you following to ensure the store (warehouse) is profitable? Considering such spacious warehouses, I believe it's revenue per sq ft—or am I wrong?"
A fourth user remarked: "Instead of showing this, they should highlight the struggles of Blinkit riders. Their payouts haven't been right for the past few months."
A fifth echoed the sentiment: "Rather than showing this, show the difficulties Blinkit riders are facing. For the past few months, they haven't been receiving fair payouts."
A sixth user said: “Woah damn, impressive.”