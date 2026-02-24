Deepinder Goyal shares update on ‘Temple’ device, netizens ask: ‘How did you even get that username bro’

Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal's Temple device – reportedly designed to measure blood flow to the brain – has once again triggered curiosity among people after Goyal shared a minimalist promotional image featuring the word “Temple” at the top and the tagline: “The most important wearable ever made." The post concludes with the words “Coming soon,” without revealing any additional details about the product.

The image shows a close-up of a person’s face wearing a small white device positioned near the temple area of the forehead. Captioning the post, Goyal wrote, “A wearable like no other. Follow @temple to know when the waitlist opens.”

The announcement quickly sparked reactions from social media users, many of whom expressed excitement. “I’m excited for all this but how did you even get that username bro,” one user commented.

“Temple by @deepigoyal reflects grace in its simplest form. A timeless everyday accessory,” wrote another.

“The one who makes it knows what it takes to build something,” expressed a third user.

“World is rushing to build LLMs but this man has other goals (this can change everything if it works out, mark my words),” said another.

“Temple – the body is the temple and the individual soul is the eternal God,” expressed one user.

What does Temple do? The tiny device is reportedly designed to continuously monitor blood flow to the brain in a non-invasive manner, with a particular focus on circulation when a person is upright, moving, or sitting for extended periods. The concept behind the device is based on what Goyal has described as the “Gravity Ageing Hypothesis.”

According to this hypothesis, the long-term effects of gravity over decades may reduce effective blood circulation to the brain, potentially influencing ageing, cognitive decline, and overall neurological health. Temple is intended to track subtle changes in cerebral blood flow and oxygenation, producing real-time data that could help researchers study how posture, activity, and lifestyle impact brain health over time.

Goyal said he has been wearing the device for nearly a year as part of ongoing testing. The device is not currently available for sale and is being positioned as a research prototype rather than a medical product.

Is Temple a medical device? Multiple reports indicate that Temple has not yet received regulatory approval as a medical device. It has not been certified to diagnose, prevent, or treat any disease, and therefore is not considered a medical device at present.