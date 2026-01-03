Deepinder Goyal's single-word response: Zomato founder accused of sharing AI-generated emotional post about gig workers

Ex-Google Deedy Das has accused Deepinder Goyal of using AI to write his social media post on gig workers. He suggests that the Zomato founder used artificial intelligence for his viral Twitter (now X) post on 2 January. Goyal’s post garnered 2.8 million views.

It was a part of Deepinder Goyal’s direct response to nationwide gig worker strikes in late December. Unions disrupted New Year services while demanding higher pay and social security.

“Major corporate CEOs like Zomato are now using ChatGPT to do crisis comms / PR (and it’s working!). This was a job for a senior tenured marketing graduate before. Most don’t notice AI writing in the wild but it’s changing how humans communicate before our very eyes,” he wrote.

Das shared a screenshot of Pangram AI detector’s “Fully AI-generated” verdict for Goyal’s social media post.

Many users questioned the authenticity of AI detectors. They argued in the comments section of Deedy Das’ post that AI detectors often made mistakes. Das replied.

Deedy Das responded to criticism around AI detection tools. He clarified that not all detectors functioned in the same way. Their accuracy varies widely, he agreed. According to him, many detectors perform poorly and should not be treated as equal.

However, he defended his trust in Pangram it is the only tool he has seen that has been independently evaluated, with false positive and false negative rates below 0.5%, he said. According to the former Facebook technologist, this external validation sets it apart from other tools on the market.

He also added that, based on his personal observation, Pangram had not made obvious errors, such as wrongly flagging documents like the Constitution as AI-generated. At the same time, he maintained that he remained open to being proven wrong if credible evidence was presented.

“I’ve not seen it get obvious things wrong like detecting the constitution as AI like some detectors do. Regardless, open to be proven wrong,” he wrote.

One Twitter user used the screenshot to directly ask Deepinder Goyal if he had used AI to write the post. The Eternal CEO gave a single-word answer, “No.”

Deepinder Goyal's response to AI allegations

Many social media users defended Deepinder Goyal even if he had used AI to write or polish his writing.

“There’s a concept of using AI for polishing - after you’ve noted down your own thoughts. His post clearly has its heart in the right place,” wrote one of them.

“Needless to say - it captured the emotion really well,” commented another.

Another user commented, “I am pretty sure he wrote a draft and then fed it to an AI for polishing and fine-tuning. It's too detailed and emotional for AI to come up with, basis a prompt.”

What did Deepinder Goyal write? In his emotionally-charged social media post, Deepinder Goyal says discomfort around the gig economy is not only about money or labour rights. It is about visibility and guilt.

For centuries, the poor remained invisible to the wealthy. Their work took place far away, allowing people to enjoy comfort without directly facing inequality.

The gig economy changed this by bringing delivery workers to people’s doors. Seeing their exhaustion makes inequality personal, the Zomato founder says in his post.

Goyal argues that many debates stem from this emotional unease, rather than pure concern for dignity. He warns that banning or over-regulating gig work will remove livelihoods and push workers back into unsafe, informal jobs.

That, he says, helps the wealthy regain comfort. Society must face this discomfort and improve conditions, rather than hiding inequality again.